Trump Media is sued by the co-founders, threatening to delay its merger

A series of lawsuits threatens to disrupt a shareholder vote on the long-awaited merger between former President Donald J. Trump's social media company and a cash-rich shell company.

Two of the early founders of Trump Media & Technology Group have filed a lawsuit to maintain their ownership stake in the parent company of online publishing platform Truth Social. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday under seal in Delaware Chancery Court by a partnership led by Wes Moss and Andy Litinsky, alleges that Trump Media is trying to dilute its ownership stake in the company, of which Mr. Trump is a majority shareholder.

The lawsuit seeks an urgent hearing in Delaware state court before Digital World Acquisition Corp. shareholders vote on March 22 on its merger with Trump Media. Digital World is a special purpose acquisition company created to raise money from investors in an initial public offering and use that money to find a private company like Trump Media to buy.

Mr. Moss and Mr. Letinsky were contestants on Mr. Trump’s reality TV show “The Apprentice,” and went to it in January 2021 with the idea of ​​starting a social media company.