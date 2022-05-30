May 30, 2022

Twitter lights up Taco Bell in the second demise of Mexican pizza

Cheryl Riley

Taco Bell, which debuted Mexican pizza in 1985 and took it on in 2020, delighted many lovers of its menu items when it announced that it would be returning it to its menus in mid-May.

Comments have been mixed on Twitter since the return of Mexican pizza to Yum Brands’ (yes) – Get Yum! Brands Report Taco Bell menus on May 17 for loyalty program members and on May 19 for the general public. many of Negative tweets hit Twitter in the early days After the relaunch of Mexican Pizza, many positive reviews have also appeared since then.

