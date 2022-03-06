UFC 272 Results: Covington vs Masvidal

MMA fighting has UFC 272 Covington vs. Card Results. Masvidal fight, live blogs for the entire main card, live updates on Twitter UFC 272.

In the main event, former teammates Colby Covington And the Jorge Masvidal You will face an expected confrontation in the welterweight division. Covington and Masvidal have each won three of their past five fights. Covington is preferred -350V DraftKings Sportsbook.

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Rafael dos Anjos And the Renato Moikano You will fight in the fishing weight competition in the co-main event.

Check out the UFC 272 results below.

main card

Colby Covington defeated. Jorge Masvidal via UD (live blog) | Highlights | Twitter Rex

Rafael dos Anjos def. Renato Moicano via UD (49-45, 49-44, 50-44) (live blog)

Bryce Mitchell Dave. Edson Barbosa via UD (30-25, 30-26, 30-27) (live blog)

Kevin Holland def. Alex Oliveira via TKO, second round (0:38) (live blog)

Sergey Spivak defeated. Greg Hardy via TKO first round (2:16) (live blog)

Initial card

Jalen Turner vs. Jimmy Mullarkey via TKO in the second round (0:46) | Watch the end

Defeated Marina Rodriguez. Yan Xunan via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

Nikolai Negomerino Def. Kennedy Nzechukwu via split decision (29-27 x 2, 27-29)

Marina Moroz def. Maria Agapova via sub (triangle arm) (R2, 3:27) | Watch the end

Omar Nurmagomedov. Brian Kelleher via sub (RNC) (R1, 3:15) | Watch the end

Tim Elliot Dave. Tajir Ulanbekov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Luduvitt Klein def. Defont Smith via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Dustin Jacoby defeated. Michal Oleksiejczuk by unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)