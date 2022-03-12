March 12, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Ukraine news: Major Polish cities are running out of places for refugees

Ukraine news: Major Polish cities are running out of places for refugees

Frank Tomlinson March 12, 2022 2 min read

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

two main polishing Cities, including the country’s capital Warsaw Krakow, its second largest city, is running out of space for Ukrainians refugees Escape from Russian attacks.

Nearly 2.6 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion as of Saturday – the majority (1.6 million) taking refuge in Poland, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

A woman fleeing Ukraine overwhelmed with emotion at the border crossing in Medica, Poland, Friday, March 4, 2022.
(AP Photo/Marcus Schreiber)

300,000 refugees arrived [Warsaw] Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskovsky said in a Friday tweet: “Since Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, our city remains the main destination for Ukrainian refugees. The situation is getting more and more difficult every day. Warsaw stands and will remain #Stand with Ukraine. the support. Donates.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live updates

Krakow’s mayor, Jacek Majchrowski, said the country’s second-largest city has taken in 100,000 Ukrainians and is “slowly losing the opportunity to absorb new waves of refugees” in a Facebook post on Friday. He added that officials could only make space for refugees in neighboring towns.

A Ukrainian woman who survived the bombing of a hospital gives birth to her baby

“We have been helping Ukraine from the first days of the war, but as a local government, we are responsible first of all for the citizens,” he said. Washington Post Translate his statements. He added that more refugee arrivals could affect “the functioning of the city”.

Hungary, Slovakia and the Russian Federation have also taken in hundreds of thousands of refugees. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, other European countries have taken in more than 300,000 people.

See also  NATO says Russia is planning 'large-scale attack' on Kiev, warns of 'real danger' of all-out war in Europe

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS APPLICATION

The exodus represents the “largest humanitarian crisis in Europe since the World War.” [II]The International Organization for Migration said last week. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) described it as “the fastest mass exodus of refugees this century”.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says an estimated 12.65 million people have been affected by war zones inside Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

‘Worth the risk’: US rushes MANPADS into Ukraine despite proliferation fears

March 12, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Ukraine-Russia War: European leaders announce plans to strengthen defense and reduce dependency

March 12, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
6 min read

Harris describes the US commitment to NATO as “resolute”.

March 11, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Jennifer Garner co-stars with 13 Going on 30 co-star Judy Greer in a glowing selfie: ‘Grateful’

March 12, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Mars Helicopter Creativity 21 Aces Journey to the Red Planet

March 12, 2022 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

NFL Model 2022 Draft Briefing Report: Merging, QB Trades Shake Lions’ Expectations

March 12, 2022 Joy Love
7 min read

Apple chips on the table

March 12, 2022 Len Houle