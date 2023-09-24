Ukraine War: Second Ukrainian wheat cargo ship arrives in Turkey as Russia suffers from fuel shortages

All the latest developments from the war in Ukraine.

The second Ukrainian wheat shipment arrives in Istanbul

advertisement

A second cargo ship containing Ukrainian wheat has arrived in Istanbul via the Black Sea, according to maritime traffic control websites.

The arrival operation was successful despite Moscow’s threats to attack boats entering and leaving Ukraine.

The Arwiat, a Palau-flagged bulk carrier, left Chornomorsk near Odessa on Friday.

This is only the second ship to use the sea corridor established by Kiev, along the western coast of the Black Sea, to circumvent the Russian blockade.

In July, Moscow withdrew from an international agreement it signed in July 2022, which guaranteed the export of Ukrainian agricultural products via the Black Sea.

This agreement would have allowed the export of approximately 33 million tons of grain in one year.

The first ship, carrying 3,000 tons of wheat and also flying the Palau flag, left the port of Chornomorsk itself without incident on Tuesday before arriving in Istanbul on Thursday.

Kiev wants to establish supply routes to Africa in order to counter the influence of Russia, which this summer promised some African countries to deliver wheat to it for free.

Historically, Russia and Ukraine have been major agricultural powers whose production is critical to global food security.

Russia’s invasion of its neighbor and international sanctions imposed on Moscow have destabilized global supplies and markets.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have also been working for several weeks to counter Russian military control in the Black Sea.

advertisement

Reports: Gasoline shortage in Russia is not due to war

In recent weeks, it is very likely that Russian customers will face domestic shortages of gasoline and diesel.

However, it is unlikely that the shortage is a direct result of the war. Instead, they are likely caused by a combination of factors including increased short-term demand from the agricultural sector, annual summer maintenance of refineries, and attractive prices.

On September 21, 2023, Russia suspended almost all of its diesel and gasoline exports in order to stabilize its internal markets.

The move will almost certainly further restrict supplies in a tight global market, and will likely have the greatest impact on countries that currently rely on Russian fuel supplies.