Protests that continued for several days due to the economic crisis sweeping the capital of Ghana

[1/9] Ghanaians gather on the third day of anti-government protests amid arrests and police obstruction in Accra, Ghana, September 23, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Kokoroko Obtaining licensing rights

ACCRA (Reuters) – Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Ghana’s capital, Accra, on Saturday for a third day of anti-government protests linked to economic hardship that led to dozens of arrests.

The demonstrators, some waving banners or the Ghanaian flag, decried the high cost of living and lack of jobs as they marched under the watch of riot police. The country that produces gold, oil and cocoa is facing the worst economic crisis in a generation caused by mounting public debt.

“The average Ghanaian cannot afford three square meals (daily)… the government doesn’t care,” said 24-year-old unemployed protester Romeo, who was wearing a red hat like others at the demonstration.

Police closed the road to prevent demonstrators from approaching Jubilee House, the presidential residence, which Democracy Center organizers have pledged to occupy.

Police said on Thursday that 49 people were arrested on charges of unlawful assembly and violating the public order law on the first day of the three-day protests. There was no sign of further arrests and the situation appeared calm on Saturday.

Last year, protests over rising prices and other economic challenges led to clashes with police.

The government concluded a three-year, $3 billion loan program with the International Monetary Fund in May, but critics say the authorities have done little to help those struggling to make ends meet amid the protracted downturn.

Economic growth is expected to slow to 1.5% this year from 3.1% in 2022.

(Reporting by Christian Akorle and Maxwell Adumbela) Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

