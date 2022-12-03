Ukraine’s allies agree on the ceiling of Russian oil prices

Oil traders appear to view the plan as a sign that the European Union’s ban on Russian oil imports, which takes effect on December 5th, is unlikely to remove much, if any, Russian oil from the global market. Global oil prices slumped after news of the cap and fell about 10 percent from last month. Biden administration officials describe this as evidence that the ceiling was indeed working to deny Russia the premium oil prices it enjoyed earlier this year.

EU diplomats agreed that the rate should be reviewed every two months, or more frequently if necessary, by a panel of policymakers from the Group of Seven and allies. The first review will take place on January 15, officials said, and the aim is to keep the ceiling at least 5 percent lower than the price at which Russian oil trades on the market. This approach will ensure that fluctuations in the market price, using the IEA price as a benchmark, will be followed by fluctuations in the price ceiling.

The G7 statement said price changes would enter with a grace period to minimize turbulence in oil markets. Recognizing that the policy is a work in progress, the coalition said it would “consider further action to ensure the effectiveness of the price cap”.

That plan places the onus of activating and controlling the price cap on the companies that help sell the oil: the global shipping and insurance companies, mostly based in Europe.

The EU embargo on Russian oil includes a ban on European services to ship, finance or insure shipments of Russian oil to destinations outside the bloc, a measure that would disrupt the infrastructure that transports Russian oil to buyers around the world.

About 55 percent of the tankers carrying Russian oil out of the country are owned by Greece, for example, according to marine data and analysis by the Institute of International Finance.

To apply the price cap, these European freight providers would instead be allowed to transport Russian crude out of the bloc only if the cargo complies with the price cap. It is up to them to make sure that the Russian oil they transport or insure is sold at or below the specified price; Otherwise, the service providers will bear the legal responsibility for violating the penalties.