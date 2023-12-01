US Open 2023 – Live recap of day three of preliminary qualifying

2023 US Open Swimming Championships

Day 3 preliminaries at the 2023 US Open will consist of five events: 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke and 100 backstroke.

In the women’s 100 fly, she holds the American record Tori Hosk It is the highest seeded entry into the event. Huske had a great start to the meet yesterday, posting top times in both the 200 IM and 50 Free in a 25-minute span. Gretchen Walsh (56.34) f Claire Corzan (56.61) will also compete in the event, while Kate Douglas has been scratched for the 100 breaststroke.

World record holder McIntosh Summer He will lead the 400 IM field in Greensboro, after breaking the US Open meet record in the 400 free yesterday. Regan Smith It was also introduced into the event, as this is a new addition to its model lineup. Smith will swim in the third heat, seeded with a time of 4:51.00.

100 world champions from Fukuoka, Ryan Murphy, ranked first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 52.02. His training partner and World Championship bronze medalist Hunter Armstrong The field will also be highlighted this morning.

Regan Smith (400M/100R), Carson Foster (400 IM/200 Free), and Shane Casas (100 fly/100 back) Ready for a pair swim this morning. Last night, Casas set a US Open meet record in the B final of the 200M (1:56.06).

Watch the live stream here, courtesy of USA Swimming:

Women’s 400m race – preliminary heats

World record: 4:25.87 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

American record: 4:31.12 – Katie Huff (2008)

US Open meet record: 4:28.61 – Summer McIntosh (2022)

US Open record: 4:28.61 – Summer McIntosh (2022)

Top 8:

Summer McIntosh (SYS) – 4:41.95 Emma Wyant (Fleur) – 4:43.11 Regan Smith (Sunday) – 4:43.93 Anastasia Gorbenko (UN-USA) – 4:44.44 Ella Jansen (Canada) – 4:48.61 Lila Bognar (TG) – 4:49.27 Tis Siblocha (TNAQ) – 4:29.29 Billy Andison (TQ) – 4:49.43

swimming out of heat 3, Regan Smith She recorded a best time of 4:43.93. Smith came out of the race strong, clocking 1:01.39 on the butterfly leg and turning around at the 200 in 2:12.27. Smith is scheduled to compete in the 100-meter backstroke later in the session, an event in which she holds the American record.

Florida Emma Wyant He then recorded a time of 4:43.11 in the next heat, taking first place with one heat to go.

McIntosh Summer He clocked 4:41.95 for the best time in the heats in the final heats. McIntosh owns the world record (4:25.87) and US Open championship (4:28.61) in the event. McIntosh won the 400 free last night, clocking a faster time than she swam in the Fukuoka World Championships final.

Canada Ella Jansenwho took silver in the event at the World Junior Championships in September, clocked a time of 4:48.61 to qualify fifth. Anastasia Gorbenko, who is currently training with Tom Rushton, moved up a few seconds to claim the third seed (4:44.44). Gorbenko has a best time of 4:40.76 minutes at the Mare Nostrum series last May.

Men’s 400 IM – Preliminaries

World record: 4:02.50 – Leon Marchand (2023)

American record: 4:03.84 – Michael Phelps (2008)

US Open meet record: 4:10.09 – Chase Kalish (2022)

US Open record: 4:05.25 – Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8:

Carson Foster (Rays) – 4:18.35 Chase Kalish (Sunday) – 4:18.54 Jay Litherland (Sunday) – 4:18.87 Tristan Jankovich (Ohio State University) – 4:19.08 Tommy Breed (UOFL) – 4:19.74 Lorne Wigginton (Canada) – 4:20.37 Baylor Nelson (TAMU) – 4:20.51 Brandon Miller (Utah) – 4:21.70

Arizona State University Chase Kalish And Jay Litherland He went 1-2 in the penultimate heat. Kalish ran a time of 4:18.54 while Litherland stopped the clock a few tenths ahead in 4:18.87. Kalish was the US Open champion in the event a year ago, breaking the record en route to his victory with a time of 4:10.09. Litherland recently won gold in the event at the Pan American Games, clocking 4:15.44 to win by nearly two seconds.

Texas pro Carson Foster He took the win in the final heat (4:18.35), narrowly surpassing the time set by Kalish in the previous heat. Foster will advance to tonight’s final as the top seed, and is scheduled to compete in the 200 freestyle in about 20 minutes as well.

A pair of NCAA athletes earned fourth and fifth seeds with Tristan Yankovic from Ohio State University (4:19.08) and Tommy Bread of Louisville (4:19.74) advances to the final later this evening.

Canadian Lorne Wigginton Sixth place qualifies for tonight’s championship final (4:20.37). Wigginton was the bronze medalist at the World Junior Championships last September, posting a best time of 4:12.81 in that final.

Baylor Nelson (4:20.51) and Brandon Miller (4:21.70) Assemble the top 8 swimmers for tonight’s championship final. Nelson is having a great year in the pool, helping Team USA to a silver medal in the 4×200 freestyle relay last summer in Fukuoka.

Women’s 100 butterfly – preliminary heats

World record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

American record: 55.64 – Tori Huskey (2022)

US Open Meet Record: 56.61 – Claire Corzan (2020)

US Open record: 55.66 – Tori Huskey (2021)

Top 8:

Claire Corzan (TAC) – 57.38 Gretchen Walsh (UVA) – 57.65 Tori Huskey (AAC) – 58.10 Catherine Savard (TQ) – 59.23 Lili Nordmann (UN-PC) – 59.36 Beata Nelson (WISC) – 59.41 Leah Shackley (Bre) – 59.53 Farida Osman (Cal) – 59.76

Two UVA-coached athletes received the top two rankings Claire Corzan He leads the way in a time of 57.38. Corzan won the first round of circuit classification, splitting 26.56 points in the first 50 before closing at 30.82. Gretchen Walsh He took the penultimate heat scoring 57.65. She split the race similarly to Corzan, opening in 26.79 before closing in 30.86. The Cavaliers will swim side by side tonight in lanes 4 and 5.

Tori Hosk He qualified third for tonight’s final, recording a time of 58.10 on his way to winning the final heat. Huske had a great night in Greensboro yesterday, posting two best times: the 200 (2:09.10) and 50 (24.41). Her best 50 free time was nearly 3 years ago, so Huske is getting her form back in perfect time heading into Trials.

Canadian Catherine Savard (59.23), Stanford University Lily Nordman (59.36), and Wisconsin Beata Nelson (59.41) qualified for fourth, fifth and sixth place, respectively.

World Junior Champion in the 50 Butterfly category Leah Shackley He qualified seventh for tonight’s A final, scoring 59.53 to take track 1 tonight. Farida Othmanwho transferred from Virginia Tech to Cal to train for the Olympics, qualified eighth with a time of 59.76.

Gaby Albero Louisville placed ninth this morning with a time of 59.78. Albiero is said to be suffering from a minor ailment at this meet, which will provide context as to why she received the 50 free yesterday. She recently won the 2023 Pan American Games gold medal in the 50 freestyle.

Men’s 100 butterfly – preliminary heats

World record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel (2021)

American record: 49.45 – Caleb Dressel (2021)

US Open meet record: 51.65 – Tom Shields (2013)

US Open record: 49.76 – Caeleb Dressel (2021)

Top 8:

Josh Lindo (Fluor) – 51.71 Elia Kharon (UN from Arizona) – 51.75 Caleb Dressel (GSC) – 51.83 Hubert Kuss (United Arizona) – 51.86 Santo Condorelli (UN-NT) and Trenton Julian (MVN) – 51.90 nothing Aiden Hayes (NCS) and Zach Harting (Card) – 52.20 nothing

Josh Lindo Florida will advance to tonight’s final as the top seed, posting a time of 51.71 to win the final heat. Caleb Dressel He finished second in the same heat (51.83), advancing third overall to tonight’s final. Dressel split a remarkable 26.86 in the second fifty, showing off his renewed closing speed.

A pair of undergraduate students at Arizona State University, Elijah Kharon (51.75) and Hubert Coase (51.86) will advance into second and fourth places.

Santo Condorelli He clocked a time of 51.90 to take the fifth seed, just shy of his best time of 51.62 from 2021. Condorelli clocked a time of 21.99 in the 50 freestyle yesterday to miss his best time (21.83) from Rio 2016.

For the second day in a row, Shane Casas He finished ninth and missed the final in one of his best events. Casas posted a time of 52.24 (24.12/28.12) to take second place in heat nine. Watch Casas in the B final tonight, as yesterday he set a US Open meet record in the B final of the 200m (1:56.06). .

Of note, Michael Andrew He placed 14th this morning with a time of 52.99. Andrew hit 51.66 this season on the World Cup circuit in October.

Women’s 200 freestyle – preliminary heats

World record: 1:52.85 – Molly O’Callaghan (2023)

American record: 1:53.61 – Allison Schmidt (2012)

US Open meet record: 1:55.47 – Katie Ledecky (2021)

(2021) US Open record: 1:54.13 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

Top 8:

Katie Ledecky (GSC) – 1:56.75 Anna Peplowski (IU) – 1:58.33 Siobhan Haughey (Hong Kong) – 1:58.54 Mina Abraham (UN-CA) – 1:58.71 Erin Gemmell (TX) – 1:58.77 Leah Smith (TX) – 1:58.90 Simone Manuel (Sunday) – 1:58.96 Marie-Sophie Harvey (TQ) – 1:59.00

Katie Ledecky She clocked 1:56.75 to take first place in the 200 freestyle. Ledecky’s time is just 0.01 shy of the time she won last year’s final (1:56.74), and almost a full second faster than she was in last year’s prelims (1:57.70). Ledecky finished second in the 400-meter freestyle yesterday, clocking 4:02:38 minutes.

Silver medalists at the World Championships in Fukuoka Anna Peplowski (1:58.33) and Siobhan Haughey (1:58.54) qualified for second and third places, respectively.

Student at the University of Southern California Mona Ibrahim He also enjoyed a good swim this morning, clocking a time of 1:58.71 to qualify for fourth place. She owns an all-time best of 1:58.23 from the 2022 Junior Worlds.

Simone Manuel She had a particularly promising swim outside of Heat 6, finishing second with a time of 1:58.96. Manuel’s swim took her to the A final in seventh place, and her 29.70 in the 50 was the fastest of the top 8 qualifiers.

Men’s 200 freestyle – preliminary heats

World record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann (2009)

American record: 1:42.96 – Michael Phelps (2008)

US Open meet record: 1:45.92 – Townley Haas (2019)

US Open record: 1:44.10 – Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8:

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Preliminaries

World record: 1:04.13 – Lily King (2017)

American record: 1:04.13 – Lily King (2017)

US Open meet record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy (2009)

US Open record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy (2009)

Top 8:

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Preliminaries

World record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty (2019)

American record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

US Open Meet Record: 59.28 – Andrew Wilson (2019)

US Open record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

Top 8:

Women’s 100 backstroke – preliminary heats

World record: 57.33 – Kylie McKeown (2023)

American record: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)

(2019) US Open meet record: 57.95 – Regan Smith (2022)

US Open record: 57.76 – Regan Smith (2022)

Top 8:

Men’s 100 backstroke – preliminary heats

World record: 51.60 – Thomas Ciccone (2022)

American record: 51.85 – Ryan Murphy (2016)

US Open meet record: 52.51 – Nicholas Thomann (2009)

US Open record: 51.94, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Top 8: