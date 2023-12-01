Pete Carroll on season-high 257 yards in NFL shootout: We’ve got to get that out of football

The Cowboys and Seahawks played one of the most exciting games in the NFL this season, as Dallas came back for a 41-35 win. But it was also one of the most penalized games in the NFL this season, with yellow flags giving it a start-stop feel.

Referee Clete Blackman and his crew stole the show with 25 penalties awarded, 19 of which were conceded. It tied for the third-most flags in a game, and the 257-yard penalty kill between the two teams was the most in an NFL game this season.

The 49ers and Browns, who played on Oct. 15, set a previous high with 25 penalties accepted for 224 yards.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll wasn’t happy with the flag fest that included 10 penalties accepted for 130 yards against his team.

“It’s unfortunate. There seems to be another factor at play in this game,” Carroll said. “I don’t know. You saw it much better than I did, but there were too many penalties in this game from both sides, and we have to get out of that kind of football.

The Cowboys finished with nine penalties for 127 yards.

“They were against both of us, and that group was throwing at them,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “That high school was full of them. It’s frustrating, but they were calling.”