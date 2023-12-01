December 1, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Cardinals released Zach Ertz

Joy Love December 1, 2023

As Trey McBride earned the TE1 job for the Cardinals, the question was how Zach Ertz would fit in.

The answer came Thursday, when the Cardinals officially released the veteran tight end, a mutual parting of ways As I mentioned for the first time before Ertz’s former colleague JJ Watt.

Ertz has been on injured reserve with a quad injury and missed five games. Due to the move late in the season, Ertz must still go on waivers despite his veteran status. He will still owe about $2.5 million to any team that claims him. NFL Network reported Ertz agreed to forego game checking for one week to help facilitate the move.

Ertz arrived in a trade in 2021 and played well, tying the franchise record for receptions with 56 (574 yards and three TDs) despite playing in just 11 games after being traded from the Eagles. Last season, Ertz was on pace to break the franchise record for catches when he tore his ACL in the Cardinals’ 10th game. He finished with 46 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns.

His return allowed him to play Week 1 this season and Ertz said he was fine physically, but the production in a Kyler Murray-less offense never clicked. He had 27 catches but only 187 yards with a touchdown. Once Ertz was sidelined, McBride was significantly more effective.

Ertz was under contract through 2024, but was likely to be released in the offseason given his roster status and salary.

The Cardinals have McBride, Jeff Swim and Blake Whiteheart on the roster at the position.

The training team moved

The Cardinals have re-signed defensive lineman Ben Steele to the practice squad, after releasing him from the roster earlier this week. Steele has already been promoted three times from the practice squad for games, so his only chance to play games is to be promoted to the roster.

