US stock markets: live updates

5 minutes ago

It appears that Tesla was the first of the so-called “Magnificent 7” shares to be renewed.

Tesla’s 52-week high came on Sept. 21, 2022, and since then the stock has fallen further in the bunch against its 52-week high, down 20%.

Microsoft peaked on July 18, which is 9.9% lower; Apple topped the number one spot a day later on July 19 and has fallen nearly 11% since then; Meta Platforms hit a 52-week high on July 28 and the stock has fallen 8.3% since then; Amazon peaked on August 4 and was down 4.2%; It was a 52-week high for Nvidia on Aug. 24 and has fallen nearly 8% since then. Alphabet was the last of the seven companies to make a new high, on Aug. 31, and has fallen just 2% since then.

– Scott Schneiber