Valery Gergiev, an ally of Putin, was removed from the position of command chief in Munich

Valery Gergiev, a Russian conductor and a prominent supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was sacked Tuesday from his position as principal conductor of the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra after he refused to denounce Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russian singer Anna Netrebko, one of the world’s biggest opera stars, saw her upcoming engagements with the Bavarian State Opera. canceledThe Zurich Opera House announced that it has withdrawn from its upcoming performances there. She also has relations with Mr. Putin, and she was once in the picture It bears the flag used by some Russian-backed separatist groups in Ukraine.
Dieter Reiter, the mayor of Munich, announced his decision regarding Mr. Gergiev and the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra in a press release saying that termination of the contract was the only option available.
Gergiev’s sudden dismissal, three years before his contract expired, was the biggest setback yet for the train conductor, who had been the target of widespread anger and condemnation in recent days for his long record of support for Mr. Putin and his policies.
Munich officials said Mr. Gergiev, who has served as mall commander since 2015, failed to respond to a request on Friday by Mr. Reiter to condemn Mr Putin’s “brutal war of aggression” by Monday or be fired.
“With immediate effect, there will be no further concerts by the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra” under Mr. Gergiev’s wand, the press release said.
“I would have expected him to reconsider and revise his very positive assessment of the Russian leader. He did not,” Mr. Reiter said in his statement.
Mr. Gergiev did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
The director of the Zurich Opera House, Andreas Homoki, noted that Ms. Netrebko issued a statement at the weekend saying she was against the war.
“We view this statement as a positive development, and note that she cannot distance herself from Vladimir Putin,” Homoki said in the statement. “In principle, we do not consider it appropriate to judge the decisions and actions of citizens of oppressive regimes based on the perspective of those who live in a Western European democracy.”
But he noted that the Opera House’s “decisive condemnation” of Mr Putin and his actions “was not in keeping with the general position of Anna Netrebko”.
He said that Ms. Netrebko has decided not to perform at upcoming shows, and that she released a statement saying, “This is not the time for me to compose music. So I’ve decided to step back from performing for now. It’s a very difficult decision for me, but I know my fans will understand and respect that decision.” “.
After the cancellation was announced on Tuesday, Ms Netrebko posted a photo on Instagram About herself with Mr. Gergiev smiling after a concert.
The Metropolitan Opera has not made any announcements regarding Ms. Netrebko It is scheduled to appear this spring, but Peter Gelb, its general manager, said in an interview Tuesday that “The Met stands by its position that artists who support Putin will not be allowed to perform at the Met.” Before The Met performed Verdi’s “Don Carlos” on Monday evening, the company sang the Ukrainian national anthem.
The rapidly evolving events showed how quickly art organizations around the world have transitioned into strong relationships with Russia’s most prominent cultural ambassadors since Mr. Putin’s invasion began on Thursday.
Mr. Gergiev lost a number of his engagements in the days that followed, but the loss of his leadership position at the head of a major European orchestra indicated more serious repercussions for his international career.
It’s an astonishing turnaround for Mr. Gergiev, whose busy schedule and regular associations with many of the world’s leading concert halls and operas have led Bachtrack, which compiles statistics on classical music performances, to his worldwide reputation. busiest conductor In the recent several seasons.
Mr. Gergiev is a prominent supporter of Mr. Putin, supports his re-election and has appeared at concerts in Russia and abroad to promote his policies. The two have known each other since the early 1990s, when Putin was in charge in Saint Petersburg and Mr. Gergiev was beginning his tenure as leader of the Mariinsky, then called Kirov.
Understand the Russian attack on Ukraine
What is the origin of this invasion? Russia considers Ukraine from the inside its natural sphere of influenceHe has been exasperated by Ukraine’s proximity to the West and the possibility of the country joining NATO or the European Union. While Ukraine is not part of either, it receives financial and military aid from the United States and Europe.
Mr. Putin played an important role in Mr. Gergiev’s success, providing funding for the Mariinsky Theatre, where Mr. Gergiev serves as General Manager and Artistic Director.
His international engagements began drying up last week, when Carnegie Hall and the Vienna Philharmonic I dropped it From a series of shows. On Sunday, Mr. Gergiev’s manager announced that he was ending his relationship with his client.
Director, Markus Felsner, said in a statement that it had become impossible to defend Mr. Gergiev, who described him as “one of the greatest bandleaders of all time, a visionary artist loved and admired by so many of us, who would not, or could not end his support.” A longtime proclaimer of a regime that came to commit such crimes.”
And the repercussions continued on Monday with the Verbier Festival in Switzerland say I have requested and accepted the resignation of Mr. Gergiev as Director of Music for the Festival Orchestra. (The festival has also said it will ban other artists who have shown support for Mr Putin’s actions, and that it will return donations from individuals under sanction by Western governments.)
Edinburgh International Festival in Scotland, where Mr. Gergiev also served as Honorary Chair He said Monday that he resigned after being asked to do so. The performing arts complex Philharmonie de Paris in France has announced the cancellation of two April concerts with Mr. Gergiev and the Mariinsky Orchestra. The Lucerne Festival in Switzerland He said Two shows in August with Mr. Gergiev and Mariinsky were canceled.
“In light of Russia’s acts of war that violate international law, we are sending a clear signal of solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” Michael Hefleger, the festival’s executive and artistic director, said in a statement.
Shortly after the mayor of Munich announced his decision on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany – another major concert hall – said it had also canceled Mr Gergiev’s future engagements. Several other institutions are considering similar steps, including the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra and Teatro alla Scala in Milan.
Alex Marshall contributed reporting.
