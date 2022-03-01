Valery Gergiev, an ally of Putin, was removed from the position of command chief in Munich

Valery Gergiev, a Russian conductor and a prominent supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was sacked Tuesday from his position as principal conductor of the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra after he refused to denounce Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian singer Anna Netrebko, one of the world’s biggest opera stars, saw her upcoming engagements with the Bavarian State Opera. canceledThe Zurich Opera House announced that it has withdrawn from its upcoming performances there. She also has relations with Mr. Putin, and she was once in the picture It bears the flag used by some Russian-backed separatist groups in Ukraine.

Dieter Reiter, the mayor of Munich, announced his decision regarding Mr. Gergiev and the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra in a press release saying that termination of the contract was the only option available.

Gergiev’s sudden dismissal, three years before his contract expired, was the biggest setback yet for the train conductor, who had been the target of widespread anger and condemnation in recent days for his long record of support for Mr. Putin and his policies.