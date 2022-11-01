Wakanda Forever Producer Confirms That The Movie Will Not Show The End Credits Scene

previous to marvelThe next big and highly anticipated release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Nate Moore recently confirmed that the movie will not feature any final scenes. Traditionally, Marvel keeps fans inside theaters until the last second of the end credits as they drop Easter eggs and hint at upcoming superhero titles. As the upcoming Phase 4 movie wraps up in the MCU, fans will naturally be eager to hear about any hints of Phase 5.

In a recent interview with colliderMoore told the publication that they never planned to include any post-credits scenes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Despite the rumours. He admitted that he knows about the rumors and even gave a very specific reason why fans shouldn’t expect any viewers after the credit,

“I’ve heard those rumors too. No, I think the film’s subject matter was not appropriate, then, stinging. [Avengers:] game over It felt like an emotional experience that you also don’t need to sting at the end of this. I felt like we just wanted to tell the story as it was envisioned with no added bonus. So, unfortunately, there are no final credits [scene]. “

So far, early reviews of the film have confirmed the emotional streak. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It arrives in theaters November 11th.

