November 1, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Wakanda Forever Producer Confirms That The Movie Will Not Show The End Credits Scene

Wakanda Forever Producer Confirms That The Movie Will Not Show The End Credits Scene

Roxanne Bacchus November 1, 2022 2 min read

previous to marvelThe next big and highly anticipated release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Nate Moore recently confirmed that the movie will not feature any final scenes. Traditionally, Marvel keeps fans inside theaters until the last second of the end credits as they drop Easter eggs and hint at upcoming superhero titles. As the upcoming Phase 4 movie wraps up in the MCU, fans will naturally be eager to hear about any hints of Phase 5.

In a recent interview with colliderMoore told the publication that they never planned to include any post-credits scenes Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Despite the rumours. He admitted that he knows about the rumors and even gave a very specific reason why fans shouldn’t expect any viewers after the credit,

“I’ve heard those rumors too. No, I think the film’s subject matter was not appropriate, then, stinging. [Avengers:] game over It felt like an emotional experience that you also don’t need to sting at the end of this. I felt like we just wanted to tell the story as it was envisioned with no added bonus. So, unfortunately, there are no final credits [scene]. “

So far, early reviews of the film have confirmed the emotional streak. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It arrives in theaters November 11th.

In case you miss it yourself, during the Weekend, black Adam It crossed the $250 million mark at the global box office.

See also  Selena Gomez Reveals Her Legs In Season Two Of "Only Murders In The Building" premiere

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Friday the 13th Prequel Series Crystal Lake in the Works at Peacock – The Hollywood Reporter

November 1, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Kanye West compares canceled deals to George Floyd’s death

October 31, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Best Halloween movies on Netflix 2022: Top 10 new horror movies on Netflix 2022

October 31, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Wakanda Forever Producer Confirms That The Movie Will Not Show The End Credits Scene

November 1, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

SpaceX launches a Falcon Heavy rocket ahead of Tuesday’s launch (photo)

November 1, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Cleveland Browns fires Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

November 1, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Netflix acquires Spry Fox

November 1, 2022 Len Houle