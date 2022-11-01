Friday the 13th Prequel Series Crystal Lake in the Works at Peacock – The Hollywood Reporter

Happy campers? More like a dying campfire.

Just in time for Halloween, Peacock announced that she’s gone straight to the series crystal lakeA prequel drama based on the horror movie franchise Friday 13.

Brian Fullerthe prolific TV maker behind shows like American Gods And the Star Trek: Discoverywill write, show and produce the series that will be produced by A24, the studio known for blockbuster films such as Everything everywhere at once And the terrifying punch this year, X And the Pearl.

Friday 13 is a horror franchise that launched in 1980 and bestows world upon Jason Voorhees, the masked hockey slasher who often kills in and around the green and idyllic grounds of Camp Crystal Lake (except for a rare short trip to New York or outer space).

Movies have spawned TV series once before, as well as novels, video games, and a host of merchandise as the franchise has become a part of pop culture.

Intellectual property stumbled in complex rights deals when it moved from Paramount to New Line and was caught up in a years-long copyright dispute between film director and original producer Sean S Cunningham and original screenwriter Victor Miller.

In May, Miller was victorious, giving him control of the script and original characters but not over Friday 13 Neither the title nor the concept of adult Jason or even the hockey mask, which is only introduced in the third movie.

Miller. Mark Toperoff, the copyright attorney who represented Miller in the case; and Rob Barsamian serving as executive producers on Peacock, which is described as a drama and can be likened to Bates Hotelthe A&E series that ran from 2013 to 2017 and served as a precursor to Alfred Hitchcock’s classic 1960 horror film, sociological patient.

Barsamian is the current owner of rights not in Miller’s portfolio, including the title and mask. This indicates that the two parties are now working together on this project and that these elements could emerge at some point.

“I discovered Friday 13 in pages famous monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I’ve been thinking about this story ever since,” Fuller said in a statement. “When it comes to horror, the A24 raises the bar and pushes its boundaries and I am happy to explore campgrounds crystal lake under their banner. And the [NBCUniversal’s] Susan Rovner is simply the best at what she does. It is a great pleasure and honor for me to work with her again.”

For his part, Fuller had a track record of color. Perhaps he is known for such a favorite that has been praised after defying ratings like Wonderland, pushing daisies (which he worked on with Rovner during her time at Warner Bros. TV)dead like me And the Hannibal. he developed Star Trek: Discovery, American Gods Anne Rice Vampire Chronicles They have all been abandoned or abandoned for a variety of factors. Recently, exec produced documentaries Gay for Fear: A History of Homo Horror. In keeping with the spirit of Halloween, Fuller previously developed monsters Reboot Mockingbird Lin for NBC, which eventually aired as a special on the network.

“Friday 13 “It’s one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history, and we’ve been looking forward to revisiting that story with our upcoming drama Crystal Lake,” said Rovner, Head of Entertainment Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We can’t wait to work with Bryan Fuller, the talented, visionary creator who has had the pleasure of being a longtime friend and collaborator, along with our wonderful partners at A24, on this updated version of Peacock that will thrill longtime franchise fans.”

Fuller is represented by WME and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Leslie Goldberg contributed to this story.

Updated Oct 31st 4:23pm to clarify Parsimian’s post and the status of her rights.