Kanye West compares canceled deals to George Floyd’s death

Compare Kanye West’s reaction from static A stream of hate speech for the murders of George Floyd and Emmett Till, while multiplying their number on anti-Semitic metaphors.

The 45-year-old rapper, who now goes along with Ye, told Los Angeles photographers on Friday that his recent photos Losing a sneaker contract It was similar to the death of Floyd, who choked when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin put his knee on his neck for about 10 minutes.

“So when I said that and I and I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people; West said.

“So I want to apologize for hurting them because God has now shown me what adidas is doing and what the media are doing, and I know how I feel with my knee on my neck now.”

The disgraced artist, who recently claimed that George Floyd was not killed, said “I know how it feels now to have my knees on my neck” in the wake of his canceled business deals. Snorlax / Mega

West had previously said that Floyd was not killed and died of an overdose. While Floyd had fentanyl in his system, Chauvin did Convicted of murderFootage of the atrocities sparked nationwide protests and riots in 2020.

The “All Falls Down” artist and fashion designer lost deals with Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga after a series of anti-Semitic comments, including his vow to go “Death 3” on Jews.

The former presidential candidate, who once said slavery was a “choice” and had a long history of admiring Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, lost about $1.5 billion in the canceled Adidas deal, dropping his net worth to about $400 million.

George Floyd was unarmed and was suspected of using a fake $20 bill when she was killed by police on Memorial Day 2020 in Minneapolis. AP

“Thank you God for being humble and telling me what I really felt,” he said, “because how could the richest black man be humbled other than to become a billionaire in front of everyone with just one comment.”

West went on to defend his “def con 3” comment and compare his financial plight to the murder of the man he had previously slandered.

Shortly after, West criticized Roxy Washington – the mother of Floyd’s daughter – after she moved to file a $250 million defamation lawsuit against the rapper for mischaracterizing the brutal death of the 46-year-old.

Floyd stated “I can’t breathe” more than 20 times while Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin put a knee on his neck for about 10 minutes. Facebook / Darnella Frazier / AFP vi

He wrote on Instagram, before deleting the post, “You are greedy,” to me Los Angeles Times.

Meanwhile, the rapper has invoked another horrific murder of a black man Spread A photo of lynching victim Emmett Till on Instagram on Sunday brazenly attached against Hollywood agent Ari Emmanuel, who was Drafted by an editorial Urges companies to cut ties with the West.

Till was murdered by racist guards in Mississippi in 1955 after a 14-year-old boy visiting from Chicago was allegedly flirting with a white woman.

In the shouting, West seemed to use “businessmen” as a euphemism for Jews, putting words between quotes and using them lightly.

West blamed Emmanuel and other “entrepreneurs” for the displacement of students at the Dunda Academy which he closed, as well as the “economic lynching” and “bankruptcy of my social credit points”.

He ended the letter by making a plea to Emanuel’s brother, former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, ironically calling him “Massa,” using a phonetic spelling of the term American slaves used to address their owners.

The statement concluded, “meeeeeeee hurt but please don’t hurt Da Chiren Massa.”