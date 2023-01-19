January 20, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Wall Street slumped as a tight labor market was fueled by Fed unease

Cheryl Riley January 19, 2023 3 min read
  • Procter & Gamble falls after a warning about commodity cost pressure
  • Netflix drops ahead of quarterly results
  • Dow Jones fell 0.36%, S&P 500 fell 0.35%, Nasdaq fell 0.55%

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. stock indexes fell on Thursday after data pointing to a tight labor market fueled fears that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive path to raise interest rates and result in a policy blunder that could tip the economy into recession. .

A report from the Labor Department showed that weekly jobless claims were lower than expected, indicating that the job market remains strong despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to stifle demand for workers.

Expectations that the central bank will reduce the size of interest rate increases when announcing its policy next month remained unchanged in the report. Investors have been looking for signs of weakness in the labor market as a key component for the Federal Reserve to slow its policy tightening measures.

Unemployment claims

Other data showed that manufacturing activity in the Mid-Atlantic region eased again in January, while data from the Commerce Department confirmed the continued slack in the housing market.

“You have two types of data that are completely opposite — one is weakening in spending data and things like that, and on the other hand it’s still fairly strong employment data,” said Peter Tose, chairman of Chase Investments in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“It’s kind of a seesaw, you don’t know what the Fed is going to do in terms of raising interest rates again, to what extent, keeping it steady, are they going to overdo it?”

See also  Tornado Cash: US Treasury Sanctions Crypto 'Mixer' Allegedly Used by North Korea to Launder Money

Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell 119.6 points, or 0.36%, to 33,177.36. (.SPX) It lost 13.93 points, or 0.35%, to 3,914.93 points, and the Nasdaq Composite. (nineteenth) It fell 60.48 points, or 0.55%, to 10,896.53 points.

Recent comments from Federal Reserve officials continue to highlight the disconnect between the central bank’s view of the final interest rate and market expectations.

Boston Fed Chair Susan Collins echoed other policymakers’ comments to support the case for higher interest rates beyond 5%. Fed Vice Chairman Lyle Brainard said the Fed is still “looking” at the level of interest rates that will be needed to control inflation.

However, markets see a final interest rate of 4.89% by June, largely priced in by a 25 basis point rate hike from the US central bank in February, with rate cuts in the second half of the year. .

The S&P 500 and the Dow were both on the verge of falling for the third consecutive session, the longest streak of declines in a single month.

On the earnings front, Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) It fell 1.04% after a warning that commodity costs were pressuring earnings, despite raising its full-year sales forecast.

Analysts now expect S&P 500 companies’ year-over-year earnings to decline 2.8% for the fourth quarter, according to Refinitiv data, compared to a decline of 1.6% at the start of the year.

Netflix company (NFLX.O) It fell 0.94% ahead of results due after the closing bell on Thursday, when it is expected to report the slowest quarterly revenue growth.

See also  The Dow closed above 300 points, stocks fell for 3 weeks due to the Fed

Low issues outnumbered high issues on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.50 to 1; On the Nasdaq, the ratio was 1.63 to 1 in favor of declining stocks.

S&P 500 hits new 52-week high and two new lows; The Nasdaq index posted 37 new highs and 31 new lows.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak), Editing by Deba Babbington

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Stock futures drop as investors look forward to economic data, and Federal Reserve speeches

January 19, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Bank of America customers have reported money “disappearing” from accounts after Zelle was released

January 19, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Party City files for bankruptcy

January 18, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Julian Sands is missing while hiking California’s treacherous Mount Baldy – Deadline

January 19, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Former NYPD chief Ed Mullins pleads guilty in the federal case

January 19, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Schedule the divisional round and aftermath, round kick-off times, watch live streams and more

January 19, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Davos 2023: Greta Thunberg accuses energy companies of throwing people ‘under the bus’

January 19, 2023 Frank Tomlinson