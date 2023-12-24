Walmart's 40 Best Christmas Deals This Weekend — Save on Vizio, Lego, Xbox, and More

The weather outside may be frightening, but fortunately you can do all your shopping without getting off the couch! Walmart has everything you need to survive the holiday season and keep you well into 2024, whether you're looking to take care of your family after Santa, stock up for family visits or even treat yourself to something special.
Here are Walmart's best Christmas weekend sales, from essential electronics (A new Xbox console is $150 off!) To Home Care Favorites (Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner for $140 off!(For the essentials of beauty and elegance)18k white gold plated earrings for only $20!) And so, and much more. After the chaotic holiday rush, you deserve it.
Walmart's best deals this weekend
Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV
Kate and Chloe Ariel 18k white gold plated halo earrings
LEGO Icons Artificial Plants Set
Best Walmart Vacuum Deals
Meet your home's new best friend: the Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum. Although it may look lightweight, due to its slim profile, it hits the sand in the face of its competitors. It's specifically designed to clean up after the constant shedding, scratches, and dirt of your home's four-legged inhabitants, and it does so by being a ruthless predator. A seamless transition from hard floors to carpet, a self-adjusting cleaning head designed to lock in powerful suction and a “tangle-free turbo tool” are just some of the weapons in the waste destroyer's arsenal. “I really like my Dyson cleaner,” one five-star reviewer revealed. “It works great and is easy to use. Use the low speed, and the battery lasts through two or more cleanings of the living room, kitchen, utility room, large bedroom or more.”
BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Complete Upright Vacuum
Best Walmart Toy Deals
This incredibly popular gaming console usually retails for $500, so if there's anyone in your household wanting an Xbox, you probably won't find a better deal than this – $150 off! Players will be able to enjoy many of the biggest games of 2023 and beyond, including Starfield, Assassin's Creed Mirage And more. Includes 1TB of storage and of course your own Xbox Wireless Controller. “As a long-time gamer and avid Xbox buyer, I'm extremely happy with this system. The difference between this console and the OG Xbox One is night and day!” raved one shopper cited by X.
PlayStation 5 Disc Controller – Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle
Meta Quest 2 – All-in-one wireless VR headset
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II PlayStation 4 Bundle
better Walmart TV and home entertainment offers
All those summer movies you missed? It's on a streaming device near you, so spice up your viewing experience with a multiplex TV to get you through the dark winter days. You won't do much better than this gleaming 50-inch set — and its $248 retail price is ridiculous. Vibrant 4K picture quality will make you feel like you're experiencing every scene in real time. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which is incredibly bright. In addition to its crisp, clear screen, this set comes equipped with the brand's SmartCast technology, which streams thousands of movies and shows. “Amazing product. I've always loved Vizio, and this TV certainly did not disappoint! Amazing picture, works great with the speakers, and gaming on it is crazy,” said one happy user.
Philips 32 inch Class HD (720p) Smart Roku TV
Vizio 75-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV
better Walmart technology deals
The relaxing time between Christmas and New Year's is always a good opportunity to relax with your loved ones and enjoy some serious movie night action – and this compact projector from RCA is the perfect way to take your viewing to the next level. The 1080p quality resolution, stunning brightness and sharp contrast will create a movie theater experience right at home, and it's great for providing an immersive gaming experience as well. Plus, the price of $29 can't be beat. “I wanted a big TV for my room but without taking up too much space, and with this projector I got just that,” shared one happy customer. “I have the Fire Stick plugged in and I can watch movies and shows in my room and feel like I'm in the theater — and the volume is perfect.”
Bose Soundlink Revolve Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (Series 2)
better Walmart Home Deals
This little heater may be small, but it packs a ton of warmth — and this over 50% off discount isn't anything to sneeze at, either. As temperatures continue to drop, you'll need a little power capable of warming your space, and Dreo's revolutionary “heat funnel” design helps provide warmth within seconds and promotes warm air circulation. Don't worry about making noise, either: The brushless DC motor helps the heater run silently, without drone or hum. One Walmart shopper called it “the perfect heater,” adding, “The winters in my house are cold. I bought this for the master bathroom. I turn it on on high about 30 minutes before I shower. It works perfectly for what I need it for.” ; Very quiet with no loud fan noise.”
Serta Cloud Memory Foam Comfort Bed Pillow, 2 Pack
Elf Store Christmas Tree Storage Bag (12 Feet)
Better Homes & Gardens Faux Fur Unlike Mink Throw
MaxCare Electric Throw Blanket 50″ x 60″.
better Walmart Kitchen Deals
This countertop multi-tasker can be used as a toaster oven and grill, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to fulfill your kitchen needs like toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizza, and getting your own bacon. PVC with dryer function. And this is just for beginners! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a lattice crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and liquids from your food, making cleanup easy. In addition, digital control allows you to, as they say, “set it and forget it.” Although it's a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well, it's become their all-around choice: “I've almost stopped using my oven,” one wrote. “This device does just about everything. I've used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer, a regular oven, and I've even grilled some amazing steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen.”
Carrot Granite Non-Stick Cookware Set, 10 Pieces
better Walmart Style deals
No, your eyes aren't deceiving you: These sparkling studs are actually a whopping $130 off. Ariels is sure to become your favorite pair, as they are the perfect size for everyday wear. The halo pattern adds extra shine to enhance the 18k white gold plated finish. Plus, it's hypoallergenic and comes packaged in a giftable box – perfect for someone special. One happy customer wrote: “It sparkles and shines much more than I expected. The gold plated silver does not irritate my skin and I am very sensitive to metals.”
Athletic Works Women's Crew Neck Fleece Sweatshirt
Avia Women's Active Basic Performance Leggings
better Walmart Beauty and wellness deals
Brushing your teeth, of course, is essential for oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't enough, get our best-selling Fairywill electric toothbrush, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-killing strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps remove stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it. “My teeth have never felt cleaner!” The shopper raved about the pearly whites. “I feel like I'm getting my teeth professionally cleaned.”
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Lange Hair Smooth It Classic 2-in-1 Electric Hair Straightening Brush
Oral-B Pro 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
better Walmart Gaming deals
This should, without a doubt, be your low maintenance plant. Succulents are a very trendy way to introduce plants into the home and enhance the decor. However, even simple succulents require basic maintenance and proper placement – unless they are made of plastic, of course. This LEGO succulent building set includes nine different succulents, each inspired by a real-life variety. It's a great gift idea for plant lovers and black thumbs alike. With three separate instruction booklets in the package, it's the perfect project to enjoy with friends and family while the holidays are over. “I always enjoyed playing with Legos growing up, and I have a few sitting on my desk in my office cubicle,” said one enthusiastic construction worker. “It's great because I can't have real plants due to lack of natural sunlight. I find it makes me more productive in my work.”
Want to save more? Make sure you register Walmart+. That's easy Sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You'll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescription prices, exclusive access to great deals and more. (And by the way, those who don't have Walmart+ You still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The revisions quoted above reflect the latest versions at the time of publication.
