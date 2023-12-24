Walmart's 40 Best Christmas Deals This Weekend — Save on Vizio, Lego, Xbox, and More

This countertop multi-tasker can be used as a toaster oven and grill, with 12 preset cooking settings to enable you to fulfill your kitchen needs like toasting up to six slices of bread, roasting a turkey or vegetables, baking desserts or pizza, and getting your own bacon. PVC with dryer function. And this is just for beginners! In addition to the oven itself, you'll also get a lattice crisper tray and a pizza rack. The drip tray will catch all the crumbs and liquids from your food, making cleanup easy. In addition, digital control allows you to, as they say, “set it and forget it.” Although it's a great appliance to have to double your oven space, some shoppers said it works so well, it's become their all-around choice: “I've almost stopped using my oven,” one wrote. “This device does just about everything. I've used it as a rotisserie, an air fryer, a regular oven, and I've even grilled some amazing steaks. It's one of the most useful tools in the kitchen.”