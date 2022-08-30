War in Ukraine: Are Iranian Drones Sent to Reinforce Russian Forces Failing?

Russia has received its first delivery of combat drones sent by Iran for deployment in Ukraine. However, according to the US Department of Defense, the devices have already been proven to be flawed.

“Russian transport planes loaded drone equipment at an airfield in Iran and flew from Iran to Russia for several days in August.Pentagon spokesman Gen. Pat Ryder said.

He stressed that the move “probably falls within the framework of Russia’s intentions to import hundreds of Iranian drones of various types.”

But the plan didn’t go as planned. “Our information indicates that drones associated with this exchange have already suffered multiple failures”And stated the generality without providing additional elements to support the assertion.

Since the beginning of the invasion, a new specialized and sophisticated war has been confronting the Russian and Ukrainian forces. The Belga news agency reported that both forces had intercepted and lost numerous surveillance and attack drones during the six-month war.

But above all, Russia, which is struggling to produce its own drones due to economic sanctions, has been forced to turn to Iran to import the Mohajer-6 and Shahed drones. The drones are expected to be used by Russian forces in Ukraine for air strike, electronic warfare and battlefield targeting missions.