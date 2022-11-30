Watch a live interview with Sam Bankman-Fried

Follow us Live updates for DealBook Summit. It is no longer necessary to respond to the invitation.

FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange co-founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, was valued at $32 billion last month.

Since then, everything has fallen apart. Mr. Bankman Fried has had a spectacular fall that has spanned the worlds of business, finance and politics. He was forced to resign as CEO, is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice, and his company may owe money to more than a million people and organizations.

At a bankruptcy hearing last week, FTX lawyers said a “significant amount” of the company’s assets were missing or stolen and that the exchange was being run like Mr Bankman-Fried’s “personal fiefdom”.

FTX’s new CEO, restructuring expert John Jay Ray III, said in a filing that he had never seen such a complete failure to take control of the company. Mr. Ray previously helped manage the fallout from Enron’s implosion.