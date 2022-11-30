November 30, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Powell speech, GDP review, private hire and more: Wednesday's 5 things to know

Powell speech, GDP review, private hire and more: Wednesday’s 5 things to know

Cheryl Riley November 30, 2022 3 min read

Kobeissi Letter Editor-in-Chief provides insight into the market impact of Fed meetings on ‘money making’.

Here are the main events that will take place on Wednesday It can affect trading.

Powell’s speech: The Fed chair is scheduled to speak Wednesday at the Brookings Institution.

This is the last scheduled major speech by Fed officials before the upcoming monetary policy meetings on December 13-14.

Traders will pay close attention to What does Powell say? Because it can give clues about what the next move in interest rates might look like.

Inflation battle could drag on until 2024, official warns

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at the Brookings Institution. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File/AP Newsroom)

Economic reports: Several economic data points that could play a role in the Fed’s decision will be released including: Second estimate of third quarter GDP. Abu Dhabi Police Jobs Report for Salaries, Job Opportunities, Labor Turnover Survey, Pending Home Sales and Fed Beige Book.

A BNSF train pulls out of the yard

A worker at a BNSF railroad station watches the departure of a freight train in Galesburg, Illinois. ((AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)/AP Newsroom)

Congress vote and the railroad: The US House of Representatives was due to vote on Wednesday to prevent a rail strike that could happen as early as Dec. 9, after President Joe Biden warned of dire economic consequences and massive job losses.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers will vote Wednesday to enforce an initial contract struck in September on 12 unions representing 115,000 workers.

Pelosi said the House of Representatives will vote separately on Wednesday on a proposal to provide seven days of paid sick leave for railroad employees.

See also  Shell announced a decrease in its profits to 9.45 billion dollars, raising the dividend

Biden’s rush to avoid a national rail strike faces opposition from progressive Democrats

No paid sick days under the initial deal after the unions asked for 15 days and the rails settled into one personal day.

The measure needs a simple majority to pass the House of Representatives. The bill would require a supermajority of 60 out of 100 votes to pass the Senate.

The US Congress has passed laws to delay or ban rail and airline strikes several times in recent decades.

HEWLETT-PACKARD PROJECTS: Shares rose 2% in extended trading after the company reported quarterly results in line with analyst estimates and provided strong revenue guidance.

The company forecast fiscal first-quarter sales of between $7.2 billion and $7.6 billion, while analysts polled by FactSet averaged a model of $6.98 billion.

The stock market could fall again, 24% next year, Bank of America warns

HPE reported a fiscal fourth-quarter net loss of $304 million, or 23 cents per share, compared to a net profit of $409 million, or 31 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were 57 cents a share, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Analysts polled by FactSet expected net income to average 57 cents per share on revenue of $7.37 billion.

Petco website

Enter a retailer of pet products and services (iStock/iStock)

Earnings reports: Before the market opens, results from the Build-A-Bear Workshop and Petco are due.

After the bell, Box, Five Below, La-Z-Boy, Okta, Salesforce, and Victoria’s Secret will update investors on their earnings.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

The best Cyber ​​Monday deals you can still get under $100, $50, and $25

November 30, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

stock market weakens at midday as it awaits Powell’s speech; This IBD indicator excels

November 29, 2022 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

115+ Best Cyber ​​Monday Deals of 2022: Live Updates

November 29, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Adam Sandler Lets His Daughters Write a Wild Gotham Awards Speech – Rolling Stone

November 30, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

SpaceX 11 fired an engine while preparing a massive orbital test rocket

November 30, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

The US victory over Iran capped a tense week

November 30, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may miss an important upgrade

November 30, 2022 Len Houle