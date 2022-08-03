August 3, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

NASA

Watch NASA’s Artemis 1 mission webcast for free

Cheryl Riley August 3, 2022 3 min read

NASA is a few weeks away from the launch of its first Artemis flight to the moon this month and you can learn all about the mission in this week’s free webcast.

Artemis 1NASA’s unmanned deep space test flight Orion spacecraft and huge space launch system megarocket, scheduled to launch around the moon on August 29. To pave the way for the mission, NASA will hold a mission briefing on Wednesday (August 3) along with a detailed mission brief on Friday (August 5), and you’ll be able to watch both events for free online at NASA website (Opens in a new tab)and NASA TV and NASA app (Opens in a new tab).

