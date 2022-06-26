Watch the electric vortex nearly break the record for climbing Goodwood Hill

Modernization: On Saturday at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, McMurty Speirling clocked a hill climb attempt of 40.56 seconds. This is the second-ever behind the Volkswagen IDR, which climbed Goodwood Hill in 39.9 seconds.

Just last week, British EV brand McMurtry Automotive announced it was returning to Goodwood to attempt to break the hill-climbing record set by Volkswagen IDR. A strange looking little Batmobile called the Spéirling.

In a brave attempt during the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Adorable short electric fan car It came close to the time of a Volkswagen electric race car but ultimately failed to break the record. The video at the top of this page shows the McMurtry Spéirling ship completing the famous Goodwood Hills in 41.29 seconds.

4 Pictures

Notably, the Volkswagen ID R set fire to the Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​in 2019 Complete hill climb in 39.90 seconds With Romain Dumas at the helm. She broke her own record set the previous year and eventually etched her name into the history books by setting a public record.

As of this writing, McMurtry Spéirling’s attempt of 41.29 seconds was the second-fastest overall, despite failing to beat a Volkswagen. It beats the 41.60-second time set by the McLaren-Mercedes MP4/13 in 1999.

It was Max Chilton, a former Formula 1 driver who drove Spurling at Goodwood for this year. He also led the development of the electric car fan.

The McMurtry Spéirling is a single-seater, pure-electric vehicle with a power-to-weight ratio of 1,000 hp/ton at just under 2,205 lb (1,000 kg). It can sprint up to 60 mph (97 kph) in less than 1.5 seconds – Faster than Bugatti Chiron.

It uses a system of dual fans that draws air from under the vehicle, allowing the track to employ 4,409 lb (2,000 kg) of downforce on demand — twice its own weight. At 150 mph (241 km/h), the Spéirling produces more downforce than an F1 car.

Live Photos: Jeff Perez for Motor1.com