EasyJet pushes his girlfriend, punches an airport worker

A video clip shows a drunken British vacationer pushing his girlfriend to the ground and hitting a security staff member at an airport in England after being banned from travel, according to reports.

The Viral, 19-second clip It captures the moment a would-be passenger on EasyJet violently shoves his friend and punches an airline employee after the plane was not allowed on a flight from Bristol Airport to Alicante, Spain, because he was drunk, reports said.

The friend was first seen raising her arms and shouting at an airport employee.

Then her unknown boyfriend runs towards the worker, knocking him to the ground, while onlookers gasp.

the police said Bristol Life The 39-year-old man and the 37-year-old woman have been arrested for assault.

A representative of Somerset Police said the incident occurred at 9:30 p.m. on June 17.

Witness Steve Rich, 33 years old Tell the local portSuddenly, the passenger threw his fist on one of the man’s shoulders and grabbed the security guard in his mouth.

Rich of Wiltshire called the incident “unnecessary” and said it caused alarm to those who saw it.

“The two girls who were working in [gate] It was a flood of tears because it was so scary for them,” he said.

“Before security arrived, you had these two people say, ‘How are you going to prevent us from getting on this flight?'” “…there were children everywhere.”

A representative from Bristol Airport told news outlets, “No anti-social, violent or threatening behavior by Bristol Airport or the airlines will be tolerated.

While such incidents are rare, we take them seriously and will fully support any police investigation.”