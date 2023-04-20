European markets open lower. Cars decline as investors digest profits

one hour ago

European shares fell on Thursday morning, with the Stoxx 600 down 0.3% and most sectors posting declines.

Automotive prices fell 2.4% and mining stocks fell 1.07%, although banks were a bright spot, up 0.75%.

Germany’s DAX fell 0.54%, France’s CAC 40 fell 0.26%, and Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.12%.