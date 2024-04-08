GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan will have a rare opportunity to catch a glimpse of an eclipse on Monday, and it seems likely that the weather will cooperate.

Coverage and timing

The eclipse will begin across West Michigan between 1:50 PM and 2 PM and end between 4:20 PM and 4:30 PM, with peak coverage time occurring halfway between the two. Below are the coverage ratios and peak times for some cities across the region:

Grand rapids: Coverage was 93.7%, peaking at 3:11 p.m

Coverage was 93.7%, peaking at 3:11 p.m Kalamazoo: 96.0% coverage, peak at 3:10 p.m

96.0% coverage, peak at 3:10 p.m Dutch: Coverage was 93.6%, peaking at 3:10 p.m

Coverage was 93.6%, peaking at 3:10 p.m Muskegon: Coverage was 91.8%, peaking at 3:10 p.m

Coverage was 91.8%, peaking at 3:10 p.m Battle of Al Khor: 96.5% coverage, peaking at 3:11 p.m

96.5% coverage, peaking at 3:11 p.m South Haven: Coverage was 94.5%, peaking at 3:09 p.m

Coverage was 94.5%, peaking at 3:09 p.m Ludington: 89.0% coverage, peak at 3:10 p.m

NASA has Interactive eclipse map Which allows people to enter their zip code or city to view coverage percentages and eclipse start, peak and end times.

Climate prediction

Eclipse viewing forecasts still look favorable in West Michigan. The morning clouds are expected to clear in the afternoon. While a few cumulonimbus clouds are possible, viewing conditions will likely be favorable.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s during the afternoon, although they may cool briefly during the time of peak coverage as the sun becomes almost completely covered by the moon.

WOOD TV8's live desk coverage

Phil Pinarski and Blake Harms will track the eclipse from Wood TV8 Live Office,Check out West Michigan crews and overall track. You can watch the live broadcast starting at 2:30 pm