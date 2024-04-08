April 8, 2024

Has the path of the eclipse changed? What it means for Kentucky

Cheryl Riley April 8, 2024 1 min read

The April 8 total solar eclipse, whose path crosses parts of Indiana and Kentucky, is days away, and new research suggests fewer Kentuckians may experience the totality because previous 2024 eclipse maps are wrong — but not by much.

Despite these results, NASA She told IndyStar in an email that her eclipse forecast has not changed — she added Butler University The new map won't make much difference to the millions of Hoosiers watching the eclipse, says physics and astronomy professor Brian Murphy.

“The overall route may have narrowed, maybe by a mile overall, but we're talking about going from 115 miles to 114 miles,” Murphy said. “If you are near the edge of this trail, go at least a few miles to the center to make sure you see it all.”

Here's what we know about the new eclipse's path and why it's important:

Will the path of the total solar eclipse change in 2024?

Several media reports on Tuesday and Wednesday questioned predictions of the path of the 2024 solar eclipse, or where the moon's shadow will pass over Earth when the moon partially blocks the sun. The projected path could be as much as a mile away, according to John Irwin.

