The 2024 partial solar eclipse will occur in the San Francisco Bay Area over clear skies

Bay Area residents were able to see a partial solar eclipse with the help of clear skies on Monday The area was completely off track. Others in the center of the country witnessed this A rare total solar eclipse.

The path of total and partial eclipses crossing the United States for the 2024 total solar eclipse that will occur on April 8, 2024. NASA



How much sun is blocked in the Bay Area?

Between 31% and 35% of the Sun is obscured by the Moon's movement across the face of the Sun, depending on where in the Gulf region it is observed. It appeared as if a morsel had been taken out of the lower half of the sun from right to left.

Animation of the April 8, 2024 solar eclipse as seen from the San Francisco Bay Area. NASA



What time did the eclipse start in the Gulf region?

The 2024 partial solar eclipse began on April 8 at about 10:15; Times vary a little depending on where you are in the Bay Area. In general, it started sooner in the South Bay and later in the North Bay.

For example, for people in Gilroy, the eclipse began at 10:12 a.m. For those 160 miles north of Gilroy in Cloverdale, the eclipse began at 10:16 a.m.

In San Jose and San Francisco it started at 10:13 am, in Oakland and San Rafael at 10:14 am, and in Santa Rosa at 10:15 am.

When was the peak time for the eclipse in the Gulf region?

For most of the greater Bay Area, the peak time of the partial eclipse was about an hour after it began at about 10:13 a.m. This is in contrast to those areas in the path of totality, during which the peak occurred about an hour and 15 minutes later. The beginning of the eclipse. The total eclipse lasts about three to four minutes.

How long did the eclipse last in the Gulf region?

The partial eclipse lasted about two hours in the San Francisco Bay area, with a slightly longer duration for those in the South Bay. Repeating the example above, the eclipse lasted two hours and five minutes in Gilroy, and one hour and 59 minutes in Cloverdale.

