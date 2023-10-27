What did comedian Hasan Minhaj say about the allegations of faking Islamophobia?

The comedian released a video explaining his side of the article.

Comedian Hasan Minhaj was recently accused The New Yorker A magazine story about making up or exaggerating the personal stories he tells in his stand-up routine. The article indicated that he was not honest in his accounts of his life experiences, especially those related to his experience as a Muslim American and an Asian American. In response to this article, Hasan Minhaj: Daily show alum, released a detailed 21-minute video contradicting the claims.

The article is in The New Yorker He implied that Hasan Minhaj may have stretched the truth when he shared his personal encounters with racism, Islamophobia, and political challenges.

Watch the video here:

To respond to The New Yorker Hasan Minhaj claims to provide additional details on three stories from his stand-up routine that have come under scrutiny. These stories include his experience when he was rejected for a concert date due to racism, encounters with secret law enforcement monitoring the Muslim community in his hometown, and a personal incident involving an anthrax scare at his residence.

At the beginning of the video, he said he understood if fans were wondering: “Is Hasan Minhaj just a con artist who is using fake racism and Islamophobia to advance his career? Because after reading this article, I will think so too.”

“I just want to say to anyone who felt betrayed or hurt by my stance, I’m sorry. I made artistic choices to express myself and to highlight larger issues that affect me and my community, and I feel bad that I let people down.”

He added: “The reason I feel terrible is because I am not mentally ill.” “But this New Yorker article definitely made me look like one of them.” He said the article was “unnecessarily misleading, not only about my position but also about me as a person. The truth is that racism, FBI surveillance, and threats to my family have occurred.”

“So I’m going to do the most Hasan Minhaj thing ever done: I’m going to delve into my scandal, using graphics, because there’s so much evidence I gave to The New Yorker that they ignored that I wanted to. Show you,” he continued.

according to hollywood Reporter, In Minhaj’s special on Netflix Homecoming kingHe tells the story of asking a white girl (whom he gave the alias “Bethany Reed”) to prom, only for her to show up at her house and be told by her mother that Bethany wouldn’t go with him because her family “didn’t want their daughter in pictures with the ‘brown boy’.”

“Bethany’s mom actually said that, it was a few days before the prom,” he said in the video. “I created the doorstep scene to get the audience into the feeling of that moment,” she told the reporter.

In the video, Hasan Minhaj plays an audio clip of part of his conversation with writer Claire Malone, where they discuss the specific scene in question.

Additionally, the video shows emails and text messages exchanged between Minhaj and Bethany, showing that he provided this evidence to the magazine. These letters show Bethany expressing her gratitude to Minhaj for his efforts in protecting her and her family.