What do you know about the mission?

ULA Vulcan rocket launch: Everything you need to know about the launch Updated: 7:29 PM EDT on January 5, 2024



ULA is preparing for its inaugural launch at Cape Canaveral, with the first flight of ULA's Vulcan rocket scheduled for the pre-dawn hours Monday. Vulcan's first launch saw years of delays, and ULA spent billions of dollars developing the large rocket. So, the stakes are high for the company and the commercial spaceflight industry's Monday launch at 2:18 a.m. On Friday morning, Vulcan Centaur was launched to Launch Pad 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for the Certification-1 mission. "Vulcan is ULA's effort to get back into the game with a more price-competitive rocket with American engines that can fly more frequently, and yes, they're going out to try to challenge SpaceX and the Falcon family of rockets," Ars Technica's senior space editor said. Eric Berger. ULA has been in the rocket business longer than SpaceX but has not approached the pace of launches. RELATED: ULA's Vulcan Centaur rocket needs repair before launch. Once-underdog SpaceX made 98 launches last year, with ULA launching three rockets. "ULA realizes it has to do some new, advanced things to be more competitive against SpaceX, and that's its hope with the Vulcan rocket," said Don Platt of Florida Tech. There will also be important payloads on this test flight as it carries the first commercial soft landing mission on the Moon. NASA's participation in this with important scientific tools will pave the way for the Artemis program's goal of establishing a lunar base. RELATED: 'A great day for Florida': United Launch Alliance begins launch of new Vulcan rocket at Cape Canaveral A successful test flight of the heavyweight rocket is critical to opening up Vulcan as a viable option for customers, but according to Berger, it's just the beginning. "United Launch Alliance faces a lot of headwinds. Getting Vulcan to fly is a great first step. But then they have to start flying more frequently. We're really building that rhythm," Berger said. ULA mission managers said the next Vulcan flight, if Things went well Monday, it could be April.