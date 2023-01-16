SpaceX launched the Falcon Heavy from Cape Canaveral

Thousands of people came to the coast on Saturday to witness the Falcon Heavy launch in person, and here in Central Florida we’re used to almost weekly launches of Space X’s Falcon 9 rockets, but Sunday’s launch of the Falcon Heavy was truly amazing. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday night, a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket took off into the sky to the delight of tens of thousands of spectators gathered along the Brevard County coast. “Unbelievable! I’ve never seen one before, and it exceeded my expectations, off the charts. It was just beautiful,” said Pat Quinn, a launch viewer from Michigan. The Falcon Heavy, SpaceX’s most powerful rocket, puts on a great show. The crowd at Space View Park gasped and quieted as the side boosters fell away from the center of the rocket and reoriented themselves to cut back through Earth’s atmosphere. The setting sun lit up the entire launch process making for a stunning show. “I saw the first Falcon Heavy rocket and this one was so much better because of the whole jellyfish effect,” said RJ Bruneo, a launch spectator. “I just thought it was the most amazing launch I’ve ever seen. I only saw it on TV,” said Marian Vasevic, a Michigan educator. She is excited to tell her students what it felt like to see the launch in person. “I am so proud to be an American,” Vasevic said. “Floridians welcomed us and kissed us warmly and said, ‘Hey, come share this moment with us.’” The Falcon Heavy launch was a mission for the US military because it carries a pair of communications satellites into orbit. It was originally planned to be Saturday evening, but it was delayed until Sunday, and the crowd, many of whom turned out for two nights in a row, said it was worth the wait. “Did it meet your expectations? Was this what you were hoping for?” Amanda Dukes of WESH 2 asked. “Oh sure. I work in Cape Canaveral. I see these all the time. She was one of the most beautiful.” Other headlines: Woman dies after domestic fight in Orange County Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County, deputies say Man killed, woman seriously injured in Orange County crash

