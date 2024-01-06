The most important space stories of 2024

The past year has been full of planetary discoveries, interstellar travel, and other space-related attractions that are both wondrous and strange.

News of mysterious exoplanets that could potentially support life, speculation about UFOs, and the launch of unmanned missions to the far reaches of space set for 2023. Fortunately, those left filled with awe and excitement for the vast universe that surrounds Earth have more to consider. Forward to next year.

Here's a look at five cosmic stories expected in 2024, from rare eclipses to astronauts returning to the moon for the first time in decades.

NASA's return to the moon

In the coming years, NASA will aim to return astronauts to the Moon for the first time since the Apollo missions ended five decades ago.

But before that can happen, the space agency must first send a group of astronauts on a trip around the moon and back. Last year, NASA provided three Americans and one Canadian who will be part of the Artemis II mission, which is scheduled to launch next November.

Their 10-day, 600,000-mile journey will see them orbit the moon – but never land – to test the capabilities of NASA's spacecraft. Space launch system The Orion rocket and manned spacecraft needed for deep space exploration.

The Artemis program represents NASA's renewed interest in lunar missions. When the day comes when the Artemis 3 crew is able to set foot on the moon's surface, they will be the first Americans to do so since the last Apollo mission in 1972.

Upcoming unmanned lunar missions

India became the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the moon last year after the successful landing of its Chandrayaan-3 probe.

Further attempts to send unmanned landers to the Moon are scheduled for 2024.

Japan will make the first attempt on January 20 after launching its small SLIM spacecraft in September and continuing to orbit the moon.

While the United States has not attempted to land a rover on the moon since the 1970s, NASA is a client of two private companies trying to achieve the feat this year. Astroboticpittsburgh company, The Peregrine lunar lander will be launched on January 8, which may land in February. Houston-based Intuitive Machines will Launching another lander Aim for the lunar south pole as early as mid-February.

Total solar eclipse in North America

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will travel in a diagonal path, crossing a wide swath of North America and shrouding millions of people in darkness.

It's been six years since the moon last completely blocked sunlight from reaching part of the United States, and it will take even longer until it does so again. After this year, this rare celestial event will not occur for another 20 years. NASA says.

The moon's shadow will first blanket Mexico's Pacific coast in darkness as it moves northeast into Texas. The path of totalitarianism It will cover 11 more US states before ending in Maine and crossing into the Maritime Provinces of Canada.

While spectators will want to wear specialized goggles to protect themselves from the powerful sun's rays, the total eclipse represents a rare opportunity to view the event with the naked eye. Just make sure the moon completely blocks the face of the sun before removing your specs.

The era of commercial spaceflight is growing

Last year, Virgin Galactic helped usher in the dawn of commercial spaceflight by offering paid civilians regular flights to the edge of space.

The company owned by billionaire Richard Branson, as well as rivals such as Blue Origin, is expected to continue selling tickets to wealthy customers eager to experience a few minutes of weightlessness – along with an insurmountable view of Earth.

Virgin Galactic is expected to fly its sixth civilian customer mission in January, while Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin is likely to resume civilian flights sometime in 2024 after… Successful unmanned scientific mission in December.

Elsewhere, private astronauts continue to travel to the International Space Station to conduct scientific experiments.

As early as January, the first all-European commercial astronaut crew will blast off to the International Space Station as part of a Houston-based company. Axiom's third mission To the station.

Last August, NASA itself teamed up with Elon Musk's SpaceX to start the demonstration Commercial crew program Transporting trained astronauts to the International Space Station to carry out scientific missions. Eighth crew Aims to launch No later than mid-February

Partnering with private industry frees NASA to focus on building spacecraft and rockets for deep space missions.

Exploring Jupiter's moon for signs of life, and other cosmic missions

NASA's largest spacecraft ever developed for interplanetary missions will make a long-awaited departure later this year to Jupiter's moon Europa, which scientists believe may have the right conditions to support life.

While Europa's exterior is icy, it hides a vast ocean beneath the surface that could harbor signs of life. Europe Clipper, which will Launching in Octoberand hopes to find them.

The unmanned rover won't arrive in Europe until 2030. When it gets there, it won't land on the surface itself, but will instead conduct several flybys near the surface to survey and study the moon.

NASA also plans to send two rovers to Mars sometime in 2024 to orbit and study the red planet. adventure While the European Space Agency will launch its Hera mission in October to fly near a destroyed asteroid.

The Hera mission is a follow-up to NASA's mission from 2022 in which the space agency successfully rammed a spacecraft into an asteroid known as Dimorphos. The previous mission was the first test of the agency's planetary defense strategy for asteroids, which it calls “Planet.” Double asteroid redirection testNow the European Space Agency wants to take a closer look at how things work.

