January 6, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The most important space stories of 2024

Cheryl Riley January 6, 2024 5 min read

The past year has been full of planetary discoveries, interstellar travel, and other space-related attractions that are both wondrous and strange.

News of mysterious exoplanets that could potentially support life, speculation about UFOs, and the launch of unmanned missions to the far reaches of space set for 2023. Fortunately, those left filled with awe and excitement for the vast universe that surrounds Earth have more to consider. Forward to next year.

Here's a look at five cosmic stories expected in 2024, from rare eclipses to astronauts returning to the moon for the first time in decades.

NASA's return to the moon

The crew of NASA's Artemis 2 mission is photographed wearing the first manned spaceflight mission to the Moon since 1972. From left, NASA astronaut Christina Koch, NASA astronaut Victor Glover, Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, and center, NASA astronaut Red Man. wise.

In the coming years, NASA will aim to return astronauts to the Moon for the first time since the Apollo missions ended five decades ago.

But before that can happen, the space agency must first send a group of astronauts on a trip around the moon and back. Last year, NASA provided three Americans and one Canadian who will be part of the Artemis II mission, which is scheduled to launch next November.

