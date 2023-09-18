What do you know about the resignation of Columbus Blue Jacket Mike Babcock?

Columbus Blue Jackets coach Mike Babcock announced his resignation on Sunday, just 78 days after being named the new coach.

Mike Babcock resigns as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets following NHLPA investigation

The Blue Jackets’ Mike Babcock era was over before the controversial coach was benched for a single game.

Babcock, 60, resigned on Sunday, four days after allegations surfaced on a popular hockey podcast that he violated players’ privacy during offseason meetings.

“This was a difficult decision on everyone’s part, but we felt it was necessary to ensure we remain focused on the players and the team next season,” Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. “On behalf of the entire Blue Jackets organization, we want to thank Mike for his hard work and the professionalism he has shown in working together on a plan to step down,” he added.

Pascal Vincent has been named the new head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets

Vincent, who has been with the Blue Jackets since 2021 as an assistant coach, signed a two-year deal to lead the Blue Jackets.

The organization added Vincent as an assistant coach under Brad Larsen in 2021 after 10 years in the Winnipeg Jets organization as an NHL assistant and as head coach of the Manitoba Moose in the American Hockey League.

Paul Bissonnette made the claims on his podcast “Spittin’ Chiclets Podcast.”

Mike Babcock hadn’t even arrived at his first training camp for the Blue Jackets before a new allegation surfaced that he violated his players’ privacy. Former NHL player and national television analyst Paul Bissonnette made the accusation public on the “Spittin’ Chiclets Podcast.”

“I get a text message from one of the players,” Bissonnette said. “He says, ‘Did you hear what Babcock is up to again?’ And I’m like, “No.” So, he arrived in Columbus and one of the first things he did was call Boone Jenner, the team leader, and said, “Let me see the pictures on your phone.” I want to know what kind of person you are.”

Both Babcock and Boone Jenner have refuted the invasion of privacy accusations.

Arace: Mike Babcock embarrasses the Columbus Blue Jackets

Mike Babcock, 60, could have taken the Blue Jackets to another level. He has the tools. He has a reputation for diligence, preparation and discipline. He has won 700 games, a Stanley Cup, and a variety of international gold medals. If he had mended his ways, he might have been a good fit for Columbus.

Unfortunately, Babcock remains a creature of a bygone era, ill-equipped to handle modern athletes, writes Dispatch columnist Mike Aries.

A look at what the Columbus Blue Jackets said about Mike Babcock’s resignation

Find out what fans had to say about Babcock’s resignation.

