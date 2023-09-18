September 18, 2023

What do you know about the resignation of Columbus Blue Jacket Mike Babcock?

Joy Love September 18, 2023 2 min read

Columbus Blue Jackets coach Mike Babcock announced his resignation on Sunday, just 78 days after being named the new coach.

Here’s what you need to know.

Mike Babcock resigns as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets following NHLPA investigation

The Blue Jackets’ Mike Babcock era was over before the controversial coach was benched for a single game.

Babcock, 60, resigned on Sunday, four days after allegations surfaced on a popular hockey podcast that he violated players’ privacy during offseason meetings.

“This was a difficult decision on everyone’s part, but we felt it was necessary to ensure we remain focused on the players and the team next season,” Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement. “On behalf of the entire Blue Jackets organization, we want to thank Mike for his hard work and the professionalism he has shown in working together on a plan to step down,” he added.

Pascal Vincent has been named the new head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets

September 25, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets assistant coach Pascal Vincent stands behind the bench during a preseason NHL hockey game at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Adam Kearns - Columbus Dispatch

Vincent, who has been with the Blue Jackets since 2021 as an assistant coach, signed a two-year deal to lead the Blue Jackets.

The organization added Vincent as an assistant coach under Brad Larsen in 2021 after 10 years in the Winnipeg Jets organization as an NHL assistant and as head coach of the Manitoba Moose in the American Hockey League.

