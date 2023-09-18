September 19, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Taxpayers will spend $600 million on renovations to Brewers Stadium

Taxpayers will spend $600 million on renovations to Brewers Stadium

Joy Love September 18, 2023 7 min read

A plan unveiled Monday calls for about $600 million in state and local funds to be spent on renovations to American Family Field over nearly 30 years, with the Milwaukee Brewers pledging $100 million.

It would need approval from the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, as well as their counterparts in Milwaukee County and the city of Milwaukee — where many elected officials oppose spending on local stadiums. This raises the possibility of additional negotiations before a final agreement is reached.

What’s at stake is whether the Brewers will remain in Milwaukee after the team’s lease on the publicly owned stadium expires at the end of 2030, said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

What do you know about the resignation of Columbus Blue Jacket Mike Babcock?

September 18, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

The Jets are taking the blame away from Zach Wilson after his third interception day

September 18, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Four out of six, ball by ball – Mohammed Siraj blazes his way through Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final

September 17, 2023 Joy Love

You may have missed

3 min read

Bear sighting at Magic Kingdom prompts closure

September 18, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
6 min read

Ancient Roman ‘dazzling glass’ contains photonic crystal tiara shaped over centuries – Ars Technica

September 18, 2023 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

Taxpayers will spend $600 million on renovations to Brewers Stadium

September 18, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Microsoft Paint finally adds some of Photoshop’s best features

September 18, 2023 Len Houle