Sources – Edwin Diaz and Mets agree to 5-year $102 million deal

star closer Edwin Diaz The New York Mets have agreed to a five-year, $102 million contract, pending Maddie, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Sunday.

The sources said that there is an option to cancel the subscription and a complete clause not to trade in addition to an option for the sixth year in the contract.

Diaz’s deal is his first-ever nine-figure contract and, for the first time, takes the position to the more than $20 million range.

Diaz, who made $10 million this year, made a huge profit after a dominant 2022 season that saw him finish with 32 saves, 1.31 ERA and 118 strikes in 62 runs for the Mets winning 101 games.



The New York Bullpen ranked 10th in the majors in the ERA, and its best painkillers were delivered in roles (Adam OttavinoAnd the Seth LogoAnd the Trevor Williams Diaz) were among 131 players in the major leagues who were announced as free agents Sunday, the day after the 2022 season ended.

Keeping Diaz, 28, is a massive move for the Mets to start the season, as one of baseball’s best agents is now off the plate.

Diaz was part of a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Mariners in December 2018, which saw him and veteran baseman II Robinson Kano go to the Mets for a heavy pack. Diaz starred in Seattle, leading the major teams with 57 assists in 2018 — which tied Bobby Thigpen (1990) for second in a single season in baseball history, trailing only Francesco Rodriguez’s 62 in 2008.

But his early period in New York was not successful. In his debut season in the Big Apple, he had a 5.59 ERA (seventh worst among the reducers), 15 people allowed and -0.6 bWAR in 58 innings, as Mets fans routinely booed him while on the hill.

Diaz has since corrected the ship, peaking with a dominant in 2022. He has become a fan favorite in New York, with the hit song “Narco” by Australian musician Timmy Trumpet playing at Citifield every time he exits a bowling game before his debut. .