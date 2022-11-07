Week 9 Overreaction and Reality Check: Best Eagles Team in the NFL? Rams missing the playoffs? GNU Smith extension?

Of all the exciting weeks in the NFL in the 2022 season, Week 9 may have topped them all. Ten of the 12 matches completed in Week 9 were within one division (eight points or less) in the fourth quarter with four teams (Jacksonville JaguarsAnd the Las Vegas RaidersAnd the Minnesota VikingsAnd the New York Jets) Erase the deficit of more than 10 points.

Vikings and planes Los Angeles ChargersAnd the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Each of them got the result of winning the match in the last two minutes of regulation. All of these games altered the unbridled division races across the league as fewer teams began to separate themselves from the group.

All this will take shape for the second half of the year, but first the excessive reactions in the ninth week must be addressed.

The rams You will miss the playoffs

Exaggeration or reality? Indeed

Los Angeles beat Tampa Bay in the bag before allowing Tom Brady to drive the field, going six plays for 54 yards in 35 seconds. Brady threw the winning touchdown pass nine seconds before to play.

This win would have kept the Rams keeping pace Seattle Seahawks in 4-4. Instead, Los Angeles is 3-5 and ranks 10th in the NFC standings, 2.5 games behind the Seahawks in the NFC West.

L.A. isn’t dead in the water, but she does have two games with the Seahawks, and she faces off Kansas City Chiefs And chargers on schedule. Going 2-2 against those teams might not be enough. The Rams will need some teams ahead of them to collapse at this rate.

Gino Smith deserves a long-term extension in Seattle

Exaggeration or reality? Indeed

I think it’s time to have a serious talk about Geno Smith’s future with the Seahawks. After throwing a pick-set to Zaven Collins to give Arizona Cardinals With a 14-10 lead in the third quarter, the 32-year-old Smith led Seattle to touchdowns on its next three possessions—going 10 of 12 for 123 yards and a touchdown.

The Seahawks were 6-3 and Smith was excellent, completing an NFL-leading 73.1% of his passes and throwing 2,199 yards with 15 touchdowns to just four interceptions—and a passer rating of 107.2 (4th in the NFL). Seattle has a quarterback for the foreseeable future — it’s Smith.

It’s time to sign it.

Justin Fields will dash for 1,000 yards this season

Exaggeration or reality? Indeed

What Justin Fields did for bear The offense in the second year (the first year in Luke Getsy’s system) was great. Fields was not only developed as a pass, but has become the most dynamic running player in the NFL.

Fields holds 91 holders for 602 yards and four through nine games, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. After Sunday’s regular-season NFL record for a yard dash by a quarterback in a game (178), Fields needed to average 56.9 yards per game to hit the 1,000-yard mark.

He averages 66.9 yards per game, so Fields is on pace to become the third quarterback to rush 1,000 yards in a single season.

Tyreek Hill will have 150 catches and 2,000 yards

Exaggeration or reality? exaggeration

I don’t feel like Tyreek Hill is slowing down any time soon. Hill finished with seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Bears to cross the 1,000-yard plateau in only his ninth game. The Miami Dolphin The wide receiver holds 76 hits for 1,104 yards halfway through the year—an average of 8.4 hits and 122.7 yards per game.

If Hill maintains this crazy pace, he will finish with 144 catches and 2,085 yards this year. Hill is on his way to 2,000 yards, but he needs to average 9.3 receptions per game the rest of the year to get to 150.

The task is long, but if anyone can do it – it’s Hill.

The the Eagles They are the best team in the NFL

Exaggeration or reality? Indeed

Philadelphia is the only team unbeaten in the NFL, sitting atop the NFC East (a 2-team division 6-2) with an 8-0 record. The Eagles are the top five teams in point and yards per game and the points and yards allowed in each game. They didn’t fall behind in the second half and are advancing by double digits in every game.

The teams that can challenge the Eagles for the title of best team are buffalo bills and Kansas City Chiefs, but Buffalo was annoyed by the planes on Sunday as Josh Allen was passing 42 yards. The Bills are also 2-7 in single-score games for the past two seasons.

The Minnesota Vikings 7-1, but the Eagles blew them out in Week 2. Cowboys in Dallas They lost two losses, one of them to the Eagles. They are 13-3 combined – with two losses to Philadelphia.

Halfway through, the Eagles are the best team.

The Dolphins will win the AFC East title

Exaggeration or reality? exaggeration

It’s hard to discredit what Miami is doing, as the Dolphins are now 6-0 in matches that Tua Tagovailoa starts and ends this year. Tagovailoa plays excellent as well, topping the NFL with an 115.9 pass rating. Tagoviloa completed 69.9% of his passes for 1980 yards with 15 touchdowns for only three interceptions in his seven games.

Can dolphins win the class? Miami is third in East Asia with a 6-3, tie-breaker win over Buffalo and a direct loss to New York. Both teams are half a game behind Buffalo for first place.

The Dolphins don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon, but Miami will have to beat Buffalo at Orchard Park in December to win the score. They also have to overcome San Francisco 49ers And Los Angeles Chargers before that.

Miami is a playoff team, but the Dolphins have a way to go to win the score.

The Vikings are the Eagles’ biggest competitor in NFC

Exaggeration or reality? exaggeration

Minnesota continues to win close games, improving to 6-0 in single-score games this year. The Vikings have won six games in a row with one possession and have a plus 33-point lead in the fourth quarter – so they are behind in the games.

Is Minnesota the biggest competitor to Philadelphia? The 7-1 record says yes, but the Vikings also played three games in the NFC North which have a combined record of 8-18 (not including them). Two of those matches were single-tier competitions.

Only one team defeated by the Vikings currently has a winning record, and that was the Miami Dolphins without Tua Tagovailoa. Minnesota has four consecutive games against teams with record wins. Let’s see how good the Vikings are.

The patriots They are a comma team

Exaggeration or reality? exaggeration

New England is 5-4 and ranks last in the East Asia region, and it shows just how tough this division is. The Patriots sit behind the Chargers in the semi-finals before the farewell week.

Why can’t the Patriots make the playoffs? They have three consecutive matches against teams with winning records and six of their last eight matches against teams with winning records. They play the Bills twice while they play the Dolphins – a team that struggles to hit the ground – again.

New England need to be better in attack to keep up with these teams, even if defense and special teams are of playoff caliber. The scrolling game has to come alive.

Tom Brady can still play at a high level

Exaggeration or reality? Indeed

Brady had him The 55th award-winning driving game Sunday, he broke the tie with Peyton Manning for the most number in NFL history. The Buccaneers quarterback finished 36 of 58 for 280 yards with touchdowns and no interceptions (rated 79.7).

Was the performance great? No, but Brady went 5 of 6 for 54 yards and a touchdown in a final drive that took 35 seconds to win the game in the last 44 seconds (and the inefficiency was a spike).

Brady has completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,547 yards with 10 touchdowns to only one interception (90.5) rating this season. His touchdown to interception ratio is 10.0 (best in the NFL) and he has 373 NFL leading pass attempts without interception (the second best in NFL history).

Is Brady the same quarterback he has been the past two seasons? No, but he still plays well with the 45-year-old midfielder. He can still win matches for his team.