What does a federal reserve rate increase mean for mortgages, credit cards, and more

As the Federal Reserve has steadily raised its key interest rate over the past year, Americans have seen the effects on both sides of the household ledger: savers benefit from higher returns, but borrowers pay more.

Here’s how the increasing rates affect consumers.

credit cards

Credit card rates are closely related to Fed actions, so consumers with revolving debt can expect those rates to rise, usually within one or two billing cycles. The average credit card rate was just over 20 percent as of April 26, according to Bankrate.com, up from about 16 percent in March last year, when the Fed began its series of interest rate increases.

auto loans

Auto loans tend to track a five-year Treasury Note, which is affected by the Federal Reserve’s key rate — but that’s not the only factor that determines how much you’ll pay.

The borrower’s credit history, vehicle type, loan term, and down payment are all factored into this rate calculation. The average interest rate on new car loans was 7 percent in March, according to Edmonds, up nearly a percentage point from six months earlier.