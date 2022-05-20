Wisconsin man Donald Gorsk makes his way to Guinness World Records

He loves her.

A Wisconsin man celebrated the 50th anniversary of chewing chomp down a Big Mac almost every day by landing himself in a good spot in the Guinness World Records.

Donald Gorske, a 68-year-old Big Mac lover who hails from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, turned off a routine at his local McDonald’s Tuesday as he celebrated five decades of everyday burger-loving fun.

It seemed fitting for Gorsek to have a Big Mac at the same McDonald’s where he had his first famous burger in 1972.

He said, “At that moment I said ‘I’ll probably eat this for the rest of my life’.” Guinness World Records.

Jursk broke the record for the most Big Mac burgers eaten in a lifetime in 1999 after dropping by 15,490. Guinness Book of Records last year Update total to 32340.

In 2004, Gorske appeared in “Super size me” A documentary about his efforts to eat burgers. In the docu, he said he always orders a cup of Coca-Cola with his Big Mac, and rarely eats French fries.

Donald Gorske claims to have eaten more than 32,000 Big Macs in his lifetime. Guinness World Records

Gorske keeps individual cartons of each burger he eats. Guinness World Records

To make the moment as special as possible, the local McDonald’s in Gorsk displayed a sign outside the restaurant, reading “Congratulations on 50 Years of Macs.”

Gorsek got his first Big Mac in 1972. Guinness World Records

His portrait even hung on the wall inside the restaurant he used to visit religiously.

“I will probably eat a Big Mac every day for the rest of my life,” Gorsek told the outlet.

In the half-century of his affair with the Bic Macs, Gorske only missed eight days. To make up for lost time, he sometimes eats two burgers a day.

“When I like something, I stick with it all the time,” he added.

Since then, he has managed to double the record and then some.

As a testament to his unprecedented achievement, Gorske keeps each individual burger carton and receipt every time he seals lips with the bun.

“I will probably eat a Big Mac every day for the rest of my life.” Donald Gorsky

Going further, the burger villain boasts a glass case in which it proudly displays McDonald’s burger boxes from different decades.

The Post has reached out to McDonald’s for comment.