January 13, 2024

A Google employee was fired after 19 years at the company. He has this to say

Cheryl Riley January 13, 2024 2 min read

Bourillon highlighted his eagerness to explore new areas.

Kevin Burleon, a Google employee who spent 19 years at the company, recently found himself facing an unexpected career shift. After nearly two decades with the company, Burleon was laid off.

He took to social media to share his thoughts at the end of his long journey at Google.

“End of an era! After 19 years of working at Google with over 16 people on the team I founded, I made the difficult decision yesterday morning to finally come to terms with it and find out that I had been laid off overnight,” Burleon posted on his social media accounts. .

While acknowledging the challenges that come with letting go of his jobs, Burlion expressed a surprisingly positive outlook. “Layoffs suck, but in my case…it's okay, because I've needed some kind of change in my life for a very long time. And I don't have any plans to rush into anything else right now,” he said.

Instead, Burlion highlighted his eagerness to explore new activities, such as cycling, reading, resuming drum lessons, traveling, and spending quality time with his family.

“No need to express sympathy in my condition! With that, I'll go figure out how to actually live my life!” Hoot.

Bourrillion's departure coincides with Alphabet Inc.'s announcement. It recently announced layoffs within its digital assistant, hardware, and engineering teams.

See also  Argentina plans to raise interest rates again, and more intervene in the currency markets as inflation rises

A Google spokesperson spoke about the layoffs, saying: “Over the course of the second half of 2023, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and perform better, and to align their resources with their biggest product priorities. Some teams continue to make these types of organizational changes, which include Eliminating some roles globally.”

Affected employees, including Google Assistant employees and AR hardware teams, will have the opportunity to apply for open positions elsewhere within Google.

