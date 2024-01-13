A crack in the cockpit window forces a Boeing ANA flight in Japan to turn back

Written by Lipika Pelham and Ruth Comerford

BBC News

2 hours ago

Image source, Getty Images Comment on the photo, File photo of an All Nippon Airlines Boeing 737 at New Chitose Airport, Hokkaido, Japan.

A plane belonging to Japan's domestic carrier All Nippon Airlines (ANA) returned to its departure airport after a crack was reported in the cockpit window during flight.

The crack appeared in the outer layer of the four layers of window surrounding the cockpit.

An aviation expert said the accident was not serious, but if left unresolved it could become “very serious.”

There were no injuries to anyone on board.

ANA flight NH1182 was flying from Sapporo in Hokkaido to Toyama on the main island of Honshu in Japan.

The plane, a Boeing 737, landed at New Chitose Airport in Sapporo at approximately 12:10 local time (3:10 GMT).

A spokesman for ANA, Japan's largest airline, said the crack was discovered as the plane passed over Hakodate.

“The crack was not something that affected flight control or pressure,” the spokesman said.

The plane returned to the airport where it made a safe landing.

Aviation expert John Strickland said the cause of the crack was still unknown.

“These things happen sometimes. Maybe something has hit the window, for example a bird, or a large hailstone, which has never been heard of before.”

“You can sometimes get a stress fracture as well, due to wear and tear, but that's very rare,” he added.

He said the airline would have to replace the entire window, not just the broken layer, to make sure the plane was completely safe.

“It's a bit like triple glazing, everything has to be intact,” he said.

“These things happen, and it's impossible to say how often they happen, but they can be very serious if they're not fixed.”

There were 59 passengers and six crew members on board. Alternative flights were arranged for passengers.

This is the second accident involving a Boeing 737 aircraft in as many weeks. The ANA flight was not a Boeing 737 MAX 9, but rather an earlier version that was “by no means old,” Strickland said.

All Boeing 737-9 aircraft have been grounded by the US aviation regulator (FAA) after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered an explosion that toppled a cabin panel from a new plane in midair, leaving a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage last week. .

That plane, which was carrying 177 passengers and crew, was forced to make an emergency landing in the US state of Oregon.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday extended the grounding of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft indefinitely to conduct more safety checks and said it would tighten oversight of Boeing itself.