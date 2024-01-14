DEI Goes Quiet – The New York Times

DEI is operating in a new environment. Last year, the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, leading to a wave of similar lawsuits and legal threats against corporate diversity programs. While polls indicate that most Americans believe it is good for companies to focus on diversity, equality, and inclusion, there is a wide partisan divide: Pew poll last year78% of workers who identified as Democrats agreed with this sentiment, while only 30% of Republican workers thought the same.

The decline may have led to a rebranding, According to DEI professionals. In some companies, what used to be called a DEI survey may now be advertised as a culture survey, Emerson said. Or management training framed as part of DEI efforts could alternatively be discussed as a training course to help managers deliver performance reviews more effectively. “This term seems to be widely misunderstood in ways that I don't think any of us realized until the last couple of months,” Emerson said of DEI. She added that it might make sense for companies “to be more specific about exactly what we're talking about.”

Some corporate DEI programs now include a wider range of groups, said Porter Braswell, founder of 2045 Studio, a membership network for professionals of color. “I think instead of saying this is a program for black employees, it would be more like, ‘This is a program to increase equity in promotion rates across the company, and everyone is included to apply to be part of this program,’” he said. “This is a program for black employees, but you will play different roles.”

Some companies now talk about “IED” instead of “DEI,” with an emphasis on inclusion.

But the decline in DEI job postings may signal a decline. After a sharp rise in 2020 and 2021, job postings for DEI roles on job sites ZipRecruiter and Indeed declined in 2022 and 2023, the companies said. At ZipRecruiter, the number was down 63 percent in 2023. In fact, from December 2022 to January 2023, the number was down 18 percent.