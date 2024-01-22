What is the maximum level in Palworld? Level cap explained

Palworld Grind will take over the gaming industry to start 2024, but what exactly is the maximum level? Here's what you need to know as you climb to the top of the food chain.

There's no beating around the bush, In the world It has been a tremendous success story to start 2024 strong. The reassuring title came out of nowhere and quickly rose to an amazing success story.

It sold millions of copies within days, and quickly appeared on the charts as one of the biggest Steam games of all time with nearly 1.3 million concurrent players. It beats the likes of Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, and even the biggest hit of 2023, Baldur's Gate 3.

So, if you're one of the many people jumping into so-called “Pokémon with guns,” you're probably wondering what the level cap is. Fear not, we've got you covered with the full list of Palworld level caps below.

Contents:

What is the maximum level in Palworld?

The current maximum for Palworld is set at level 50. During the Early Access period, players can only reach level 50 before their progress hits a brick wall.

This level 50 hat holds not only your character, but the friends you pick up as well. So, at least for now, you won't see any players or friends in the wild above level 50.

Although early access to Palworld is still relatively new, there's always a chance things will change in the near future. By the time the full game is released, the level cap may be well above level 50.

We'll be sure to keep you updated here if any changes to Palworld's level cap appear in the coming weeks.

The best way to level up quickly in Palworld

Catching Pals are the easiest and most effective way to quickly level up in Palworld. It may seem simple, but in a game about catching friends, it's the best way to level up your character as quickly as possible.

Better yet, catching multiple of the same type of Pal will only help speed things up. A capture bonus is available for each type of Pal, giving you a surplus of experience for collecting 10 of the same pals. Focusing on these things early will give you the quickest path to a higher level.

Beyond that, it's just a matter of playing the game. By venturing into the wilderness, eliminating enemies, destroying bases, and the like, you'll accumulate a lot of experience in a short time.

Pocket pair Catching up with friends, including many of the same type, is the best way to level up quickly in Palworld.

Palworld Level Sync explained

Level Sync is a system in Palworld that seeks to align the levels of friends you capture with your character's level. For example, if a level 10 character picks up a level 20 friend, Level Sync will automatically reduce his power.

So, while you can still catch up with friends of much higher levels on your travels, don't expect them to help you overcome any opposition right away. Level Sync is activated to keep things balanced across the board.

Maximum base level in Palworld

While your character and friends can reach level 50, the rules can only reach the maximum level of 15. Establishing a base is vital in Palworld, and by upgrading its facilities, size, and more, you can expand it up to level 15 of the base.

Once you reach the base level cap of 15, you'll then be able to craft entirely new items and even a set of additional rules to boot.