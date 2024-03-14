My Nintendo Store reveals pre-order bonuses and bundles for Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (UK)

This year's MAR10 day brought us news that Luigi's Mansion 2 HD will be making its way to Switch on June 27So we are He knew It was only a matter of time before the pre-order bonuses started rolling out.

My Nintendo Store UK It was the first to showcase its good products today, and are there some tempting packages? Right off the bat, there's the standard bonus, the ringing Polterpup phone that comes with all Luigi's Mansion pre-orders. It's very pretty (when isn't a Polterpup?) but the packages are where it's at – and MNS UK offers two!

And the first of these “Mighty Horror Pack” which is available to £54.99 Includes a “wobbly Luigi figure” with every copy of the game. then there”Scary horror survival kit“And it's a little more expensive £68.99 But it does include a Luigi's Mansion-themed mug and a diorama set (one you might recognize from Club Nintendo around the time the OG 3DS launched) along with a wobbly figure and a phone ring too – which isn't bad for an extra 19 pounds, we'd say.

Join the faint-hearted hero Luigi on a terrifying quest in Luigi's Mansion 2 HD! You can get the Spooky Scares Survival Kit for £68.99/€81.99! All pre-orders come with the Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Phone Ring as an additional item with purchase. 🇬🇧: https://t.co/izGvGYLjjR pic.twitter.com/dZR79DAOJI – My Nintendo Store UK (@NintendoStoreUK) March 13, 2024

All options are now available for pre-order on My Nintendo Store UK, which you can find by either following the link in the tweet above or by checking out the products themselves below.

Would you choose any of the above options? Slip into the comments and let us know.

