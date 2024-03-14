Video game made entirely using AI failed because technology 'wasn't able to replace talent'

Video game prop developer Keywords Studios tried to create a game using only artificial intelligence but failed because the technology “wasn't able to replace talent.”

As reported Game developerQwards said in its most recent financial earnings a report It attempted to use controversial technology to create a 2D game using only Gen AI. The process took six months and highlighted “where Gen AI has the potential to advance the game development process, and where it is falling behind.”

Keywords said the AI ​​tool “identified more than 400 tools, evaluated and used those with the best potential” but “ultimately used bench resources from seven different game development studios as part of the project, as the tools were not able to replace talent.”

The best results and required quality can only be achieved by experts in their field.

So I made sure that game development couldn't exist without real people, and that AI could only be used as another tool in the process. “One of the key lessons was that while Gen AI may simplify or speed up certain processes, the best results and quality required can only be achieved by experts in their field using Gen AI as a powerful new tool in their creative process,” Curds said. .

The game will not be released to the public because it was just a research project, and Keywords did not provide any additional information about the type of 2D game it created.

The developer is one of the largest outsourcing studios in the world and has worked on several high-quality games such as Baldur's Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and Alan Wake 2.

Video game voice actors' thoughts on artificial intelligence

Video games have borne a particularly complex relationship with artificial intelligence. Embark Studios, developer of the hit shooter The Finals, has been criticized for its use of AI voiceovers by countless actors and even other developers, for example, but Embark told IGN that “making games without actors is not the ultimate goal” and claimed it used A combination of recorded voiceovers and audio generated via AI text-to-speech tools for its games.

Video game voice actors have previously described explicit Skyrim mods as AI-generated, and Assassin's Creed Syndicate voice actress Victoria Atkin described AI-generated mods as “the invisible enemy we're fighting now” after discovering that her voice had been used by software. Cloning. Paul Edding, the voice actor behind Colonel Campbell in the Metal Gear Solid series, also condemned its use.

Doug Cockle, the voice actor of The Witcher series, has expressed caution and frustration with the growing presence of artificial intelligence in the video game industry, describing it as “inevitable” but “dangerous.” Ironically, the largest developer to use AI for voice acting to date is The Witcher studio CD Projekt Red, although this was only done to replace a deceased voice actor after getting permission from the family.

Ryan Dinsdale is a freelance reporter at IGN. He'll talk about The Witcher all day long.