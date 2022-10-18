Every Silent Hill rumor may be announced at Konami’s Silent Hill Transmission event

Wednesday, Konami will officially start Silent Hill With “latest updates” on the series that has been dormant for a decade. It’s a moment that content-hungry fans have been waiting for for years. But what will appear?

We actually have a pretty good idea, as the rumor mill has been pretty busy around Silent Hill for the best part of two years so far. So active, in fact, that it has become somewhat baffling, with so many projects coming up, and several developers said to be involved – some new to the series, some not.

Here we do our best to sort and group existing reports into four main possibilities. (unless it’s three…)

Silent Hill: The SMS – A playable teaser?

The most realistic sign of Silent Hill’s activity in the lead up to Konami’s reveal event was the Korean Game Rating Authority’s rating of a game called Silent Hill: The Short Message. Publisher is Uniana, As noted by GematsuKonami’s titles are regularly published in South Korea.

The title includes a brief experience, and matches reports with a playable teaser in style PTthe infamous demo to restart the canceled Kojima Productions series, silent hills. Chronicle video games He said the teaser, codenamed Sakura, “is intended to be released as a free digital title to build anticipation for the biggest [Silent Hill] projects. It’s not clear if it’s a standalone experience or a preview of a new Silent Hill game.

VGC has also linked the joke to a series of images purportedly from a new Silent Hill game Leaked in May 2022. Konami has filed a copyright claim against the images in an attempt to take them offline (which, as such claims do, failed to achieve its aim and asserted their authenticity).

Photo: Masahiro Ito/Konami

The Pictures Presumably from 2020 and showing a messy, rickety room full of rubbish; a woman’s face as a bunch of scraps of paper, some with messages like “I hate myself”; Screenshot of another messy room with text added; And two photos of a foyer covered in sticky notes, with a figure covered in flowers at the end.

One of the last images was signed by Masahiro Ito, the art director and monster designer who worked on the first three games and created the popular Pyramid Head character. Ito said he’s working as part of the core development team for an unnamed new game, and also retweeted the official announcement of the Silent Hill update Wednesday.

The art is mysterious and evocative, although it is important to remember that things may have changed in the last couple of years. However, that is still the most realistic possibility of the reveal on Wednesday. After the sensation caused by PTrepeating the trick with a new teaser makes sense, and we can also hope for a simultaneous release of SMS this week.

Silent Hill’s new home game – Made in Japan?

It stands to reason that Konami’s efforts to revive the franchise will eventually wind up in a continuation or reboot of the main Silent Hill series. Multiple reports indicate this is happening, although it’s not the only Silent Hill project in progress. NateTheHateAnd the Jeff GroupAnd the VGC All reports indicate that a Major Entry is in the works along with other projects.

That’s all that is known about this project…unless the above images are actually related to the whole new game rather than the teaser, or the game and the teaser are closely related. Both are distinct possibilities.

In February 2021, I mentioned VGC That Konami outsourced the Silent Hill project to a “prominent Japanese developer”. This seems likely to be the home of the new main game, although VGC noted that the Japanese project was “a kind of departure from the previous Silent Hill games.” It will also be a point of interest because Konami turned to a chain of western developers to make Silent Hill games after 2004 Silent Hill 4: The Roomwith mixed results.

In addition to Eto’o, the regular Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka shared the ad From Wednesday’s event. In 2021, in a since-deleted video interview, Yamaoka said His next project will be “The Project You Hope To Hear About”. It looks as though Konami is making an effort to bring together at least a few key members of the original development team Team Silent for their new Silent Hill projects.

A new version of Silent Hill 2 – from the Bloober team

Polish developer Bloober Team, the horror specialist who made layers of fear And the averageIt has been closely associated with the Silent Hill series since last year. Speculation started when CEO Peter Papineau started GamesIndustry.biz . said “We’ve been working for over a year on another game project, another horror IP, and we’re doing it with a very popular game publisher. I can’t tell you who. I can’t tell you the project, but I’m pretty sure when people realize we’re working on it, they’ll be very excited” .

The IP was confirmed to be Silent Hill somewhat a few months later when Bloober announced that it was Partnering with Konami. It was also known that Bloober is working with Yamaoka on a new game, having contributed to the soundtrack for average.

For a while, Bloober was assumed to be driving or continuing the Silent Hill reboot, until reports from NateTheHate, Grubb and VGC in May of this year tied the developer to a new 2001 release. silent hill 2 – which most fans feel is the best game in the series. If the reports are accurate, it will be a comprehensive rework of the game, with multiple new endings, revised AI, animations, and puzzles. Some reports indicate that the game will be a PlayStation exclusive, timed.

some Very poor quality pictures allegedly from silent hill 2 A remake appeared on Twitter in September. Looking through the darkness, they seemed to match different details from the game. It’s allegedly taken from a Bloober presentation that was created before the project was green-lit, and does not reflect its final quality.

Occasional series of “Short Stories”

A third or fourth Silent Hill project may or may not be in production, but the evidence for this project is simpler.

Dusk Golem Infusion — who is responsible for the main image leak from the teaser or main game in May — said he heard as early as 2018 that Konami was soliciting Silent Hill Studios from the studios for two projects. One was a “reboot”, the other a “casual game”. In May of this year, NateTheHate mentioned “Side Stories” as a project in development, and VGC referred to a “smaller series of” short stories.

It has been reported until dawn And the dark pictures Developer Supermassive Games participated in this presentation process, but it was eventually turned down. Another name associated with the spin-off by VGC sources is boutique publisher Annapurna Interactive.

This is the most ambiguous possibility – it goes without saying that none of these projects has been confirmed, and all of them could have been canceled or changed, even if they were real. One thing is for sure, though. With so much rumor and activity reported, there has been a lot going on behind the scenes in Silent Hill for quite some time. Konami seems determined to bring the series back in a big way, working with outside studios and some of the series’ original talent. Here we hope she has something substantial to show for her efforts this week.