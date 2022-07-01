Ragnarok, god of war, drama explained

God of War Ragnarok’s expectations have peaked recently. Over the past four weeks, we’ve seen belated grumbles get squashed with whispers about a release date, all with some hilarious social media posts from Sony Santa Monica’s Cory Barlog pitched well — the God of War news machine is looking like a swipe closet. mole recently. It’s all confusing, so here’s a brief timeline to catch up with you.

Before the start of the Summer Games Festival, a Notable leaker I quipped that we might even get a reveal date on the show. What actually happened is that a Twitter account sharing PSN database updates revealed that a file God of War Ragnarok placeholder release date It turned December 31 from September 30, causing panic.

Then we got a file Report (Opens in a new tab) that the next God of War game was to carry over to next year entirely, although a separate report (Opens in a new tab) thus cast doubt on it. God of War Ragnarok She never appeared in Summer Game Fest Or broadcast PlayStation’s State of Play, though fans took some solace like Bloomberg (Opens in a new tab) I mentioned that the match was on the right track for november editionwith an upcoming date revealed in June — beats waiting until next year, right?

Enter Barlog

Sonny Santa Monica, for her part, was taking the whole thing with good humor. God of War Ragnarok producer Cory Barlog is back from a three-month Twitter hiatus to Illuminating conflicting reports. This led to some fans asking for updates, which in turn led to some More Barlog jokes.

This just leads us to Final round of reports. There was some hope among fans that we’d get God of War Ragnarok revealed on June 30th as the new popular leaker The Snitch. Spread (Opens in a new tab) A gif of God of War with the caption “11110”. That number could translate to 30 in binary, so fans expected the news might drop on that date, which is in line with a Bloomberg report. else serial leaker (Opens in a new tab) He added more fuel to this fire by saying the disclosure would be minimal, not even including a trailer.

The revelation never ended on that date, with Barlog’s tweet indicating that it wouldn’t be anyway. “Dear all,” Barlog He said (Opens in a new tab)“If it was up to me, I would share all the information when I know about it. But it is not up to me. So please, be patient. I promise things will be shared as soon as possible. We make games for you. We make games because of you.”

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreyer also has weighed (Opens in a new tab)Share this reveal on June 30th. I was On the cards at some point, though, he also thinks Barlog’s tweets paint a picture of those shifting plans. Regardless, reports are still planned for this year’s game despite the hype.

Barlog also has confirmed (Opens in a new tab) That God of War Ragnarok was not late in responding to a fan on Twitter. Then follow that tweet with this, which seems to be going well:

One fan also happened to get lucky by asking Barlog to reveal the release date because it’s their birthday – we can only imagine the state of their Twitter DMs at the moment:

It remains to be seen when we will know the release date of God of War Ragnarok, although the game’s marketing chances are dwindling if the plan goes through with a release this year. Gamescom isn’t too far away, and online custom reveal is becoming increasingly popular in the post-pandemic era, although the options are slowly running out.

more? Here’s everything we know God of War Ragnarok If you want to stay in the loop.