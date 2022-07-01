July 1, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Ragnarok, god of war, drama explained

Ragnarok, god of war, drama explained

Len Houle July 1, 2022 3 min read

God of War Ragnarok’s expectations have peaked recently. Over the past four weeks, we’ve seen belated grumbles get squashed with whispers about a release date, all with some hilarious social media posts from Sony Santa Monica’s Cory Barlog pitched well — the God of War news machine is looking like a swipe closet. mole recently. It’s all confusing, so here’s a brief timeline to catch up with you.

Before the start of the Summer Games Festival, a Notable leaker I quipped that we might even get a reveal date on the show. What actually happened is that a Twitter account sharing PSN database updates revealed that a file God of War Ragnarok placeholder release date It turned December 31 from September 30, causing panic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Four Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games added to switch the expansion pack online

July 1, 2022 Len Houle
3 min read

Twitch Guest Star is designed with Just Chatting in mind

June 30, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

M2 MacBook Air reportedly hits stores on July 15

June 30, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

3 min read

Technoblade, famous Minecraft YouTuber, dies of cancer at the age of 23 – she shares the final video

July 1, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Another Essential Web Space Telescope Tool Gets ‘Go for Science’

July 1, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Freddy Freeman’s agent accuses Atlanta Braves of promoting ‘false’ novel

July 1, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Ragnarok, god of war, drama explained

July 1, 2022 Len Houle