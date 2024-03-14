Epic is having a Spring Sale too, and to kick things off, they're offering Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for the first time

March 15, 2024

Spring hasn't arrived yet — March 19 is the official launch date — but we already have two major spring sales on our lap. Steam's Big 2024 Spring Sale kicked off today, and so did I Epic Games Store Spring Salewhich is launching alongside a very good weekly freebie.

This week's free Epic game is Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, the second and final part of Adam Jensen's trilogy. It's an excellent immersive simulation game that suffers from two fundamental flaws: as a bridge to a planned trilogy, it doesn't really lead to a satisfying conclusion, and with that trilogy officially dead (then dead, then Really dead), that a satisfactory result will not be forthcoming.

