Epic is having a Spring Sale too, and to kick things off, they're offering Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for the first time

Spring hasn't arrived yet — March 19 is the official launch date — but we already have two major spring sales on our lap. Steam's Big 2024 Spring Sale kicked off today, and so did I Epic Games Store Spring Salewhich is launching alongside a very good weekly freebie.

This week's free Epic game is Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, the second and final part of Adam Jensen's trilogy. It's an excellent immersive simulation game that suffers from two fundamental flaws: as a bridge to a planned trilogy, it doesn't really lead to a satisfying conclusion, and with that trilogy officially dead (then dead, then Really dead), that a satisfactory result will not be forthcoming.

However, Mankind Divided is easily worth your time. We gave it an 88% in our 2016 review, calling it a “beautiful, intelligently designed game set in a fantastic futuristic city,” and you never know: a concluding chapter might happen one day, right? (Yes, I don't care what Elias Toufexis says, I won't let it go.)

Back to the deals: Epic's spring sale is a little less successful than the Steam sale, but there are definitely deals to be found. EA Sports FC 24 80% off, which is a lot of money (and the same price as Steam), Hogwarts Legacy is half the price, Red Dead Redemption 2 And Alan Wake remastered Both are 67% off, and – dig deep here –Potato sack racing simulator 2024 (No, I'm not kidding) 70% off.

Note that the Epic Coupon will not return for this sale, so the price you see is what you will pay. However, Epic has boosted its Epic Rewards program to 10%, which means that 10% of all game purchases you make during the sale (usually 5%) will be returned to you as a credit you can use for future purchases. So, for example, if you capture Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Currently 40% off), you'll earn enough rewards to snag the Shining Chushil (which I highly recommend) for free.

I've never known a more relatable video game character.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is available for free on the Epic Games Store until March 21. Epic's 2024 Spring Sale will run through March 28.