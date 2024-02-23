What's most interesting about the Eagles' offensive coaching staff is who's still here – NBC Sports Philadelphia

New Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will work with an entirely new group of assistant coaches.

The changes won't be as extensive on the offensive side of the ball under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

We already knew legendary offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland would stay, and suspected from Sirianni's comments in his January press conference that associate head coach and passing coordinator Kevin Pattullo would stay. But the Eagles announced Friday that wide receivers coach Aaron Moorhead, running backs coach and assistant coach Jamal Singleton and tight ends coach Jason Michael will also remain with the team in 2024.

Gone from the offensive staff are coordinator Brian Johnson, quarterbacks coach Alex Tanney, assistant offensive line coach Roy Istvan and senior offensive assistant Marcus Brady. Johnson is now the Commander's passing game coordinator, Tanney is the Colts' passing game coordinator, Estvan Brauns is assistant offensive line coach, and Brady is the Chargers' passing game coordinator.

The decision to retain Moorhead, Singleton and Michael is a clear message that Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni believe the issues with the offense in the second half of the season were a direct result of Johnson's play-calling and Sirianni's offensive structure more than anything the position coaches were doing.

Moore will replace Johnson as offensive coordinator and play caller and will run his own system, not Sirianni's.

This will be No. 12 for Stotlandy year with the Eagles, including three under Chip Kelly and five under Doug Pederson. Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jason Peters, Evan Mathis, Brandon Brooks and Landon Dickerson have made 23 Pro Bowls under Stoutland. In the 50 years before Stoutland got here, Eagles offensive linemen made 21 total Pro Bowls.

Singleton, who was hired in 2021, has coached two different Pro Bowl players in each of the past two years — Miles Sanders in 2022 and DeAndre Swift last year.

Moorhead, one of Pederson's remaining staff, coached AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith to back-to-back seasons with at least 80 catches, 1,000 yards, seven touchdowns and 12.0 yards per catch. No other WR tandem in NFL history has put up these numbers in consecutive seasons.

Michael, who is also one of Sirianni's original hires in 2021, has gotten as much out of Dallas Goedert and other tight ends as anyone could have expected.

Pattullo, Sirianni's most trusted advisor, worked with Sirianni in Indianapolis from 2018 through 2020, and there appears to be no chance at all of him leaving.

Also remaining is rookie quality control coach Eric Dickerson (no relation to the famous coach).

The only new additions to the offensive staff besides Moore are new quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeyer, who we learned earlier this month, and offensive assistant Kyle Valero.

Moore and Valero were also with both the Lions and the Cowboys. Valero was an assistant wide receivers coach for the Lions in 2012 and 2013, when Moore was a quarterback, and was an assistant WRs coach in Dallas when Moore played for the Cowboys from 2015 through 2017. Both were on the Cowboys' coaching staff from 2018 through 2017. 2022 Under both Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy, Moore as OC and Valero in a variety of positions. Valero began his coaching career as a student assistant under Bobby Bowden at Florida State in 2008 (when Nigel Bradham was a freshman).

Also, TJ Paganetti is moving from assistant tight ends coach and run game specialist to assistant offensive line coach and run game specialist.

Paganetti, who coached under Chip Kelly at Oregon State and joined Kelly's staff with the Eagles in 2013, has held seven different positions with the Eagles: offensive analyst and quarterback in 2013, offensive quality control and offensive line assistant in 2017 and 2018, and assistant linebacker. in 2019, assistant run game coordinator and linebackers assistant in 2020, offensive quality control in 2021 and 2022, and run game specialist and assistant tight ends last year. Paganetti returned to Oregon State in 2015 and 2016.

Paganetti and Stotland are the only two coaches remaining from the Eagles' 2017 Super Bowl championship season.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye wherever you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcast | YouTube music | Spotify | stitch | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube