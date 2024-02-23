Hochul joins the chorus of opposition to Nassau's ban on transgender sports participation

Her opposition to the order issued Thursday by GOP County Executive Bruce Blackman, effective immediately, came as questions and concerns grew among Democrats and civil rights lawyers.

In a statement, the New York Civil Liberties Union described the executive order as “cynical” and illegal, indicating that it “will consider all options to stop it.”

“Requiring trans girls to compete on boys’ teams effectively shuts them out of sports altogether,” said Bobby Hodgson, director of LGBT rights issues at New York University. “Participating means being denied the same opportunities as other girls: challenging themselves, improving fitness, joining a team of peers.”

The debate revolves around Blackman's requirement that athletes playing in an organized sporting event or competition on county property compete with their biological sex, or in a mixed category. It expressly prohibits transgender females from competing in a sporting event for teams in a women's or girls' league. This would affect any transgender female athletes playing on any team, public or private — including public school and college teams — who participate in any of the county's 100 recreational facilities.

Transgender men will still be allowed to compete in men's leagues.

“We've been thinking about doing this for the past two months, and I asked my legal team to look into exactly what we can do to protect girls and women,” Blackman told reporters.

He said he believes a transgender female playing in a women's or girls' league is bullying, and described it as not politically motivated, but rather common sense.

State Education Department spokesman J.B. O'Hare said the department could not comment on details surrounding the case because it may come before the commissioner if it is appealed.

But O'Hare provided a follow-up statement to Politico alluding to the agency's position: “The administration is steadfast in its commitment to fostering a sense of respect and acceptance in our school communities for all students — including transgender and gender-expansive students — allowing them to fully participate in their educational and extracurricular endeavors to achieve success.” Both academically and in life.

He noted that the department ensures compliance with state and federal laws related to bullying, harassment, discrimination and student privacy, as well as the state's Dignity for All Students Act and federal Title IX requirements.

He did not say whether the executive order violated New York laws.

The move comes at a time when transgender issues — especially regarding school sports — have become a cause for concern for culturally conservative Republicans. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for example,

He incorporated backlash over the issue into his failed presidential campaign.

Blakeman brushed off questions about potential challenges from the state attorney general's office.

“I know of no policy in the state right now that would repeal this order, and I would encourage all of our elected officials to join us and protect girls and women here in New York State,” he said. “I don't think this is a partisan issue. I think it's a justice issue. It's a bullying issue.”

Nassau County Legislator Samantha Goetz joined Blackman in supporting the order.

“This is a very critical and critical issue for me on a personal and professional level. This is about the fairness, integrity and safety of women’s sports,” she said at the press conference on Thursday. “This is about protecting our female athletes, making sure they are not denied any opportunity to obtain scholarships.” Or any sporting opportunity.”

New York State United Teachers President Melinda Pearson took to social media to criticize Blakeman for what she sees as a political move.

“This attempt to create chaos/confusion is part of the political playbook that we have no time for. The president of the union said in A

Social media post on Xformerly Twitter.

Melissa Skullers, political director for Equality New York, responded to Blakeman's comments, saying the order was a clear violation of state laws.

“The law in New York is very clear that trans people and trans children are protected under the full force of the law,” she told Politico. “It is illegal for a Republican executive to determine who qualifies and who belongs. This executive order will be overturned by the courts.”