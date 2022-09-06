What’s next for NASA’s moon rocket?

Over the next few days, NASA engineers will be looking into the hydrogen leak that caused the lunar rocket to launch on Saturday’s second launch attempt, and they need to see if they can work on the sealing problem as the supercooled fuel is injected. in the missile on the platform or as soon as it is returned to the vehicle assembly building. Related: Artemis 1 launch attempt cleared after a leak was detected; The next try is coming in October, and both sites have their advantages and challenges. “There is a risk versus a risk trade. When you do this on the cushion, you are exposed to environmental conditions and we need to build an environmental enclosure to do that. If we do this in the Vehicle Assembly Building, the Vehicle Assembly Building is the environmental enclosure,” said Mike Sarafin, NASA’s Artemis mission manager. Regardless of the leak, the system must be reset in the VAB before another launch attempt can be made.The program is focused on testing the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft that will carry the astronauts.So while there are no humans on board, the data collected is essential for safety when The four astronauts sit atop the 322-foot-high SLS.” There is understanding, even if people are disappointed. I know people understand that these are the things where safety first goes. Sometimes you just have to make the postponement decisions, said Julie Brissett of the Florida Space Institute at UCF. So for now, the delay will depend on the progress made in fixing the leaking seal.

