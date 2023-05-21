May 22, 2023

When is the launch of a private SpaceX Ax-2 astronaut for Axiom Space?

Cheryl Riley May 21, 2023 5 min read

SpaceX is counting down to launching its second fully private mission to the International Space Station today (May 21), and if you’re hoping to catch it online, you’ll need to know when it actually takes off.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch four astronauts on the Axiom Space Ax-2 mission to the space station from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The 10-day mission is being piloted by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, with Agent John Shoffner as pilot and Saudi Arabia’s first astronauts, Ali Al-Qarni and Rayana Bernawi, completing the crew.

